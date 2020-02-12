Discover Australian Associated Press

Democrats in the US state of New Hampshire are selecting their candidate in the primary. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

First polls close in US Dems first primary

By AAP

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 11:16:47

The first polls have closed in New Hampshire as fiery progressive Bernie Sanders fought for Democratic frontrunner status in the first-in-the-nation primary election ahead of the November federal poll.

The party hoped for results that would bring some clarity to a presidential nomination fight that has so far been marred by dysfunction and doubt.

As Sanders predicted victory, former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg hoped to seize the backing of his party’s establishment with a strong finish. 

Joe Biden wanted to avert political disaster after leaving the state hours before polls began closing at 7pm on Tuesday.

By night’s end, New Hampshire could begin culling the Democrats’ unwieldy 2020 class, which still features nearly a dozen candidates battling for the chance to take on President Donald Trump fall. 

Tuesday’s contest comes just eight days after Iowa caucuses injected chaos into the race and failed to report a clear winner.

New Hampshire Democrats headed into Tuesday’s primary with a focus on matters of fairness.

Just over 1 in 10 said they were “very confident” that their party’s process for choosing a presidential nominee was fair, according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey. 

At the same time, nearly 8 in 10 also viewed the economy as unfair, although there was little consensus on which candidate would do the best job of stewarding the world’s largest economy.

For Sanders, the New Hampshire primary was an opportunity to build on his dominance of the party’s left flank. A repeat of his strong showing in Iowa could severely damage progressive rival Senator Elizabeth Warren, who faced the prospect of an embarrassing defeat in a state that borders her home of Massachusetts.

While Sanders marches forward, moderates are struggling to unite behind a candidate. 

After essentially tying with Sanders for first place in Iowa, Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, began his day as the centrist front-runner. 

But Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was mounting a spirited bid for the same voters.

Having already predicted he would “take a hit” in New Hampshire after a distant fourth-place finish in Iowa, Biden was essentially ceding the state. 

He was travelling to South Carolina on Tuesday as he bet his candidacy on a strong showing there later this month boosted by support from black voters.

More than a year after Democrats began announcing their presidential candidacies, the party is struggling to coalesce behind a message or a messenger in its desperate quest to defeat Trump. 

That raised the stakes of the New Hampshire primary as voters weighed whether candidates were too liberal, too moderate or too inexperienced – vulnerabilities that could play to Trump’s advantage in November.

