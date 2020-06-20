Discover Australian Associated Press

German company CureVac's first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine are expected in two months. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

By AAP

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 17:42:01

The first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months, German news website Focus Online is reporting.

CureVac, an unlisted German company, this week said the first meaningful results might be available in September or October.

The company said on Friday that under favourable conditions, it might be approved by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals using GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccine booster is in early-stage testing in humans, the companies said on Friday.

Initial safety data from the trial, which is enrolling about 150 adults and also investigating the vaccine in combination with Dynavax’s adjuvant, is expected in August this year, Clover says. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

Australian rules football

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon's AFL match with the Melbourne Demons has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Warriors sack NRL coach Stephen Kearney

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has been sacked after the club's 40-12 NRL loss to South Sydney, their fourth defeat in six rounds.

Australian rules football

Gritty Swans hand Kangaroos first AFL loss

Sydney have handed North Melbourne their first loss of the AFL season with an 11-point victory at Marvel Stadium.

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

