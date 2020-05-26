Fitch cuts outlook on Macquarie

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded its outlook for Macquarie Bank to negative. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Fitch cuts outlook on Macquarie

By Steven Deare

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 10:13:06

Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded its outlook for Macquarie Bank to negative from stable, saying its earnings will come under pressure from the coronavirus-related economic downturn.

Fitch expects the bank’s many business customers to have trouble repaying loans amid weak conditions from the coronavirus pandemic. High unemployment will add to the impact.

Bad loans may take six to 12 months to emerge, according to Fitch.

Macquarie shares were valued at $106.17 before trading began on Tuesday.

The bank’s share price has dipped by 22.98 per cent since January 1 amid a wider market downturn.

Latest sport

rugby league

Med association sin bins NRL's crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its plan to have capped crowds back in stadiums by July.

rugby league

States open to work with NRL on crowds

The NSW government says crowds for NRL matches are not yet on its list of considerations but it is willing to work with the league on a proposal.

Australian rules football

AFL blockbusters locked in for restart

A series of high-profile matches have been scheduled in prime time slots for the opening four weeks of the rebooted 2020 AFL season.

rugby union

Reds skipper won't dwell on rebel trio

Queensland Reds skipper Liam Wright will focus on teammates committed to the team's cause after the exits of Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas.

basketball

Bogut's basketball future up in the air

Andrew Bogut is weighing up his basketball future after electing not to sign a new NBL deal with the Sydney Kings.

news

inquiry

Still early days in bushfires recovery

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is focusing on the impact of the Black Summer bushfires on people and communities.

sport

rugby league

Med association sin bins NRL's crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its plan to have capped crowds back in stadiums by July.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries

The WHO says the world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with cases increasing in some countries.