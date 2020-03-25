Fitness industry ‘distraught’ by closures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Thousands of gym staff, instructors and trainers are out of work due to coronavirus. Image by John Fotiadis/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fitness industry ‘distraught’ by closures

By Benita Kolovos

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 14:39:46

Small businesses within the fitness industry are expecting to lay off staff as they close their doors due to the coronavirus. 

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced gyms and indoor sports centres would have to shut in stage one of measures to slow COVID-19’s spread.

The decision has left many gym staff, instructors and personal trainers out of work for the foreseeable future. 

Chris Dixon and Eleesha Nesci-Dixon, owners of Love Your Soul fitness studio and health food bar in Melbourne’s seaside suburb of Parkdale, say they knew it was coming. 

“We’ve been really proactive about creating an online space for our members, though we wish we had longer to prepare,” Mr Dixon told AAP.  

The couple decided to close both parts of their business, despite the government giving the green light to takeaway food services. 

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t even bulk un-enrol my automatic payment-clients, I had to go through every client individually and that was painful on so many levels,” Mr Dixon said.

“Every time I clicked a button I was broken. Cancel, cancel, cancel.” 

They anticipate they will take a huge financial hit and despite offering an online service for members, they will have to slash instructors hours. 

“We’ll be able to pay them for one or two classes a week, but one of our main instructors usually does about 20 classes a week,” Ms Nesci-Dixon said.

“That’s not to mention the staff in our cafe. We employ about 15 people. It’s awful.”

Allied health workers including physiotherapists and physiologists, meanwhile, have been told they can remain open. 

Kyle Richardson, director of Performance Exercise Physiology (PXP) in Melbourne’s Heidelberg Heights, decided it was safer to move online than continue face-to-face services. 

“We didn’t feel comfortable using what we considered to be a loophole to stay open when we work with high-risk people who should be self-isolating,” he told AAP. 

PXP sees about 40 to 50 clients per day, including the elderly, people with heart disease, diabetes, respiratory conditions and those in remission from cancer. 

Currently, Medicare-funded telehealth sessions are not available, with many clients paying out of pocket.

“If we can get them adequate home therapy, we can potentially keep those people healthy and out of hospitals while we’re dealing with a public health crisis,” Mr Richardson said.

The company was looking to hire more consultants before the pandemic but is instead going to have to reduce casual hours and potentially reduce wages.

“It’s looking like unless we can drastically increase our sales via online services we will be significantly affected,” he said. 

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Tuesday said the government is working to enable all patients to access Medicare-funded online consultations from next week. 

Fitness Australia CEO Barrie Elvish estimates about 20,000 fitness professionals are impacted by closures, while four million Australians have gym memberships in limbo. 

“Those four million Australians are going to need to maintain exercise not only for their physical health but their mental wellbeing to deal with all the events happening around them,” he said. 

He said the industry body had been providing support to gym owners who are “absolutely distraught” and assisting them to move services online or outdoors. 

“All you can hope is this is temporary and they can come back as soon as possible,” Mr Elvish said.

Latest sport

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Aussies won't need to re-qualify for Games

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

Australian rules football

Players not at war with AFL: Dangerfield

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield says the players aren't in a pay war with the AFL after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

NSW Health let people off cruise ship: ABF

The Australian Border Force has blamed NSW Health for the decision to allow 130 coronavirus-infected passengers to disembark the Ruby Princess.

sport

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.