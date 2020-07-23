Five deaths, 403 new COVID-19 cases in Vic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Five more Victorians have died from coronavirus as the state records 403 new cases of the disease. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Five deaths, 403 new COVID-19 cases in Vic

By Benita Kolovos and Kaitlyn Offer

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 11:47:41

Five more Victorians have died from coronavirus, including a man in his 50s, as the state records 403 new cases of the disease. 

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the deaths on Thursday, taking the state toll to 49 and the national toll to 133.

The latest victims include two men – one in his 50s and the other in his 70s.

The remaining three are all connected to aged care – a woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s and 90s.

There are now 3630 active cases across the state.

The death of the man in his 50s has prompted the government to urge younger people to take the threat of coronavirus more seriously.

“This is not just something that affects people that are frail and aged,” Mr Andrews said.

“It would be wrong to assume that young people are somehow immune to this. Even otherwise fit and healthy young people can get sick and can die from this virus.”

The government has also expanded its hardship payment scheme to help people forced to choose between insecure work and getting tested for the virus.

As soon as a person is tested, they may be eligible for a $300 payment while they await their result.

There is already a $1500 payment.

“This $300 payment will go a long way to supporting those families and having them make much better choices,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“If you’re sick, get tested quick and then isolate until you get the test result.”

Those who test positive and do not have secure work or sick leave will then be able to apply for the additional $1500 payment.

On Wednesday it was revealed about 3400 Victorians – nearly nine in 10 – did not isolate between feeling sick and being tested from July 7 to 21.

About 53 per cent of people then did not isolate between when they had their test taken and when they received the result. 

Mr Andrews said insecure work was partly to blame for the lack of compliance with the public health orders.

Latest news

politics

Australia records five more virus deaths

Australians are being urged to remain vigilant about the rise of contracting coronavirus after the nation recorded another five deaths.

disease

Five deaths, 403 new COVID-19 cases in Vic

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed five more Victorians have died from coronavirus, as the state records another 403 positive cases.

politics

Budget deficit set to hit $184.5 billion

Australia's federal budget deficit for this financial year is forecast to be $184.5 billion due to coronavirus spending measures and a fall in tax receipts.

politics

Australia to record $184.5 billion deficit

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed a deficit of $184.5 billion in a special budget update on Thursday, with gross debt blowing out to $677.1 billion.

disease

Aged home, schools shut as NSW cases rise

Ashfield Baptist Homes in Sydney's inner west has closed to visitors, while two NSW Hunter schools and a childcare centre will be deep cleaned.

news

politics

Australia records five more virus deaths

Australians are being urged to remain vigilant about the rise of contracting coronavirus after the nation recorded another five deaths.

sport

rugby league

SBW would speak to Roosters before return

Sonny Bill Williams says he would speak to Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis before making any return to the NRL this season.

world

gold and precious material

Newcrest hits guidance but Q4 output drops

Gold miner Newcrest has reported a 13 per cent drop in June quarter gold output to 573,175 ounces.