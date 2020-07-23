Five deaths, 403 new COVID-19 cases in Vic

Five more Victorians have died from coronavirus, including a man in his 50s, as the state records 403 new cases of the disease.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the deaths on Thursday, taking the state toll to 49 and the national toll to 133.

The latest victims include two men – one in his 50s and the other in his 70s.

The remaining three are all connected to aged care – a woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s and 90s.

There are now 3630 active cases across the state.

The death of the man in his 50s has prompted the government to urge younger people to take the threat of coronavirus more seriously.

“This is not just something that affects people that are frail and aged,” Mr Andrews said.

“It would be wrong to assume that young people are somehow immune to this. Even otherwise fit and healthy young people can get sick and can die from this virus.”

The government has also expanded its hardship payment scheme to help people forced to choose between insecure work and getting tested for the virus.

As soon as a person is tested, they may be eligible for a $300 payment while they await their result.

There is already a $1500 payment.

“This $300 payment will go a long way to supporting those families and having them make much better choices,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“If you’re sick, get tested quick and then isolate until you get the test result.”

Those who test positive and do not have secure work or sick leave will then be able to apply for the additional $1500 payment.

On Wednesday it was revealed about 3400 Victorians – nearly nine in 10 – did not isolate between feeling sick and being tested from July 7 to 21.

About 53 per cent of people then did not isolate between when they had their test taken and when they received the result.

Mr Andrews said insecure work was partly to blame for the lack of compliance with the public health orders.