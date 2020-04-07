Five virus cases in Tas hospital outbreak

Two more cases of coronavirus have been linked to an outbreak at a hospital in northwest Tasmania.

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed a healthcare worker and patient at the North West Regional Hospital at Burnie had tested positive to COVID-19 on Sunday.

It takes the total number of virus cases associated with the hospital to five, after three workers previously tested positive.

An investigation is underway into the source of the cases, Mr Gutwein said on Monday.

“Whilst it is concerning, this will not be the last time that we will see this type of outbreak at a hospital in Tasmania,” he said.

“Importantly for those people that live on the northwest coast, the message could not be stronger … take into account the rules relating to social distancing.”

The state’s first coronavirus death, an elderly woman, occurred at the hospital last month.

Mr Gutwein implored people not to travel unnecessarily in the state and did not rule out locking down cities or regions “if needed”.

Tasmania has had two COVID-19 deaths and 86 cases, with 29 people now recovered.

The state government recently tightened restrictions around visiting holiday homes and boating trips over the Easter period.

A man was charged on Sunday for failing to follow isolation rules after returning to the state from Victoria.

The 50-year-old had been provided accommodation for mandatory isolation, but police discovered he had breached isolation rules on several occasions.