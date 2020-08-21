Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Medical groups say coronavirus closures are compromising health care for border residents. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW records one new COVID-19 case

By Dominica Sanda, Tiffanie Turnbull and Angelo Risso

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 11:25:21

NSW has recorded just one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours – the lowest number in almost two months.

The case is a close contact of a previously reported case at Hornsby Hospital and went into isolation before they became infectious, NSW Health said on Friday. 

It’s the first time NSW has recorded one COVID-19 case since June 22 with daily case numbers hovering between five and 22 since late June.

Meanwhile, the Australian Medical Association and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners on Friday called for NSW-Queensland and NSW-Victoria border residents requiring medical care to be able to freely cross between states.

Those who cross the border from NSW to Queensland have since August 8 been required to obtain an essential activity permit or quarantine for 14 days.

AMA NSW President Dr Danielle McMullen said the NSW-Queensland border regime was too strict, with some patients unable to access cancer treatments or undergo specialist surgery and others unable to see their newborn babies.

Doctors had also been prevented from crossing the NSW-Queensland border for work, including fill-in and fly-in-fly-out doctors in northern NSW regional communities.

“This also affects doctors-in-training and impacts on their ability to move interstate with their families. Not only do they miss out on the opportunity to work in a rural and regional area, but these communities are left short-changed,” Dr McMullen said in a statement.

“The border closure issues are causing disruption to the usual workings of the medical system at a time when we need it to be functioning at its peak.”

RACGP Queensland Chair Dr Bruce Willett said doctors were reporting lengthy waits for Queensland border exemptions and bureaucratic processes must be streamlined.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday dismissed calls from her own deputy to scrap the state’s border permit system with Victoria.

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro met with stakeholders in Albury-Wodonga on Thursday, breaking ranks with the government to join calls to relax restrictions.

While Ms Berejiklian conceded “tweaks” to the system may be necessary, she denied border measures had caused tension with Mr Barilaro and said NSW’s safety was her priority.

“We’re trying our hardest to get the right balance but we appreciate, along the way, that certain communities will suffer more than others,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“We have an open and frank conversation and (Mr Barilaro) is always a bit outspoken.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to plead with premiers and chief ministers to lift border restrictions when national cabinet meets on Friday.

Businesses and farm groups have also queried restrictions on large parts of Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia that have no coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Sydney bus drivers have called off a planned strike after the NSW government agreed to a review of mandatory mask use on public transport.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union met with government officials at the Industrial Relations Commission on Thursday seeking an agreement to avoid a strike next week.

Latest news

health

NSW records one new COVID-19 case

NSW has recorded just one new COVID-19 case, its lowest number in almost two months while peak medical bodies have called for changes to border closure rules.

disease

Vic has nine virus deaths, 179 new cases

Victoria has recorded nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 385 and the national figure to 472 as new case numbers drop to 179.

politics

Border closures on national cabinet agenda

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders are due to meet on Friday for national cabinet, focusing on border control and aged care.

epidemic and plague

NSW records five new COVID-19 infections

NSW has announced five new coronavirus infections, with health authorities remaining concerned about community transmission in southwestern and western Sydney.

crime, law and justice

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads 'diminished'

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state's south coast.

news

disease

Vic has nine virus deaths, 179 new cases

Victoria has recorded nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 385 and the national figure to 472 as new case numbers drop to 179.

sport

rugby league

Niukore charged over NRL crusher tackle

Marata Niukore faces a possible two-match NRL ban after the Parramatta forward was charged for a crusher tackle during the Eels' win over Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases increasing in Europe: WHO

New coronavirus clusters in European countries are mainly occurring in settings such as nursing homes and food production facilities, WHO officials say.