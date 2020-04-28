Discover Australian Associated Press

Investors in shares will be hoping their peers can forget NAB's poor half-year result. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Flat ASX open tipped despite Wall St surge

By Steven Deare

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 07:31:13

The Australian stock market is tipped for a flat open despite an overnight surge on Wall Street fuelled by the potential easing of some coronavirus restrictions . 

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was up 5.0 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 5,313.0 points at 0700 AEST on Tuesday, pointing to a subdued open for local stocks. 

US indices gained more than 1.0 per cent as investors looked towards several US states that are relaxing shutdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAB’s poor first-half result may have blighted the financial sector on Monday but the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index still finished 78.8 points higher, or 1.5 per cent, at 5,321.4.

The All Ordinaries index rose 87.6 points, or 1.65 per cent, at 5,388.3.

Oil prices have plunged again due to lack of available storage to deal with a coronavirus-induced collapse in demand.

One Australian dollar buys 64.65 US cents at 0700 AEST, up from 64.60 US cents at Monday’s close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Victoria govt unlikely to fund AFL hub

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula believes there is no need for the state to use government money to help the AFL set-up a quarantine hub in Melbourne.

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by police with an investigation launched into an alleged firearms breach and the NRL looking at the matter.

soccer

Viduka among Australian soccer think tank

Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.

news

health

Doctors give confidence but no complacency

The Chief Medical Officer says even if restrictions are eased we need to change the way we interact permanently as the nation's COVID death toll rises to 84.

sport

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.