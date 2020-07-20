Discover Australian Associated Press

Flexigroup shares are up nearly three per cent after following strong growth of its humm platform. Image by (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

company information

Flexigroup sales surge in June quarter

By AAP

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 12:45:44

Flexigroup says its online sales transactions handled by its Humm service were up 315 per cent in the fourth quarter as strong growth in the red-hot buy now, pay later service continues.

Flexigroup announced on Monday that companies including Bally, RedBalloon, Regency Jewellers, ABC Dental and Amart Furniture had joined the platform, adding to Temple & Webster, PETStock, Miele, Tarocash and others that signed up during the fourth quarter, bringing its retail partners to 56,000.

Flexigroup says Humm’s ability to handle interest-free transactions of up to $30,000 differentiates it from other buy now, pay later services such as Afterpay that have much lower transaction limits.

It said increased sales of whitegoods, discretionary retail and home furnishings drove growth in the fourth quarter.

At 1236 AEST, Flexigroup shares were up 2.9 per cent to $1.245, down 32.3 per cent for the year.

Green's tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

Broncos set for major backline reshuffle

Anthony Seibold is likely to roll the dice with a backline reshuffle for their NRL clash with Melbourne as pressure mounts on the Brisbane coach.

Wild Rahm day ends with win, No. 1 ranking

John Rahm has captured the world No.1 ranking with victory in the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament while Jason Day extended his welcome return to form.

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder thanks to a Robbie Gray goal after the final siren that broke Carlton hearts in round seven.

Detained Tamil mother in Perth hospital

A Tamil mother from a family detained on Christmas Island has been flown to Perth for hospital treatment after suffering severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

Coronavirus cases rebound around the world

A surge of new coronavirus infections in countries around the world shows little sign of slowing down.