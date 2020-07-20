Flexigroup sales surge in June quarter

Flexigroup says its online sales transactions handled by its Humm service were up 315 per cent in the fourth quarter as strong growth in the red-hot buy now, pay later service continues.

Flexigroup announced on Monday that companies including Bally, RedBalloon, Regency Jewellers, ABC Dental and Amart Furniture had joined the platform, adding to Temple & Webster, PETStock, Miele, Tarocash and others that signed up during the fourth quarter, bringing its retail partners to 56,000.

Flexigroup says Humm’s ability to handle interest-free transactions of up to $30,000 differentiates it from other buy now, pay later services such as Afterpay that have much lower transaction limits.

It said increased sales of whitegoods, discretionary retail and home furnishings drove growth in the fourth quarter.

At 1236 AEST, Flexigroup shares were up 2.9 per cent to $1.245, down 32.3 per cent for the year.