Australian man anxious about rescue flight

A Sydney man stuck in Peru is anxious about rescue flights and furious at the Australian government for not doing more to help travellers stranded because of coronavirus.

Thomas Curnow is among hundreds of Australians stuck in Peru who are trying to find a way home.

The government has been working with an Australian travel company based in Peru to charter a flight out of Lima this weekend.

But Mr Curnow says the tickets cost more than $5000 and the flight is completely sold out.

Peru is also under strict lockdown, meaning travel between cities is effectively banned.

The travel company chartering the rescue flight has organised to get people from Cusco to Lima, but Mr Curnow says people outside the two cities are stuck.

“There’s about 300 of us outside Cusco and Lima wondering how we are going to get home,” he told AAP on Friday.

The 25-year-old is also angry with the federal government.

“Essentially the government has only facilitated the permissions from Peru to let this flight take off. They haven’t done anything else,” he said.

“No financial support, and with tickets at $5000 it’s a burden on most people.

“For a country that’s just bailed out its national airline it’s a disgrace they haven’t helped in any other way.”

More than 260 Australian nationals and permanent residents are expected to be on the fully booked flight out of Peru, which is subject to final approval from local authorities.

Another flight is expected to leave Montevideo in Uruguay with Australians from the Ocean Atlantic cruise ship and any others in the area who want to come home.

The government provided vital assurances to make the flights happen, including indemnity and underwriting unforeseen costs.

Australians who can travel home by commercial means are urged to do so as soon as possible.

Ahead of the imminent influx, Labor has raised concerns about authorities allowing sick travellers into the country without proper screening.

There has been chaos at Australian airports, with crowds of passengers filing out of terminals cheek by jowl.

Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said the lax social distancing rules and screening risked allowing the virus to take root in the community.

“It seems some of the cooperation we’ve seen thus far between the state and the commonwealth governments started to break down,” she told ABC radio.

Senator Keneally warned state health and hospital systems would end up paying the price.

“When – if – this virus takes hold right across the Australian community, they’re the ones who are going to face that challenge,” she said.

“And they’re the ones stepping in at our borders to ensure that the proper health checks are being done.”

Labor is concerned that not enough health checks are being done at the borders, and there are not sufficient and clear protocols in place for those tests being done.

More than 3000 Australians are stuck on cruise ships across the globe, with more than 30 vessels scattered off South America, Europe, the United States and further afield.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has had more than 18,500 requests for assistance from Australians stranded overseas since March 13.

Australians have now been banned from travelling overseas as authorities try to contain the virus.