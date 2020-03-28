Australian man anxious about rescue flight

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hundreds of Australians stranded in South America because of the coronavirus are to be flown home. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Australian man anxious about rescue flight

By Daniel McCulloch and Taylor Thompson-Fuller

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 13:03:19

A Sydney man stuck in Peru is anxious about rescue flights and furious at the Australian government for not doing more to help travellers stranded because of coronavirus.

Thomas Curnow is among hundreds of Australians stuck in Peru who are trying to find a way home.

The government has been working with an Australian travel company based in Peru to charter a flight out of Lima this weekend.

But Mr Curnow says the tickets cost more than $5000 and the flight is completely sold out.

Peru is also under strict lockdown, meaning travel between cities is effectively banned.

The travel company chartering the rescue flight has organised to get people from Cusco to Lima, but Mr Curnow says people outside the two cities are stuck.

“There’s about 300 of us outside Cusco and Lima wondering how we are going to get home,” he told AAP on Friday.

The 25-year-old is also angry with the federal government.

“Essentially the government has only facilitated the permissions from Peru to let this flight take off. They haven’t done anything else,” he said.

“No financial support, and with tickets at $5000 it’s a burden on most people.

“For a country that’s just bailed out its national airline it’s a disgrace they haven’t helped in any other way.”

More than 260 Australian nationals and permanent residents are expected to be on the fully booked flight out of Peru, which is subject to final approval from local authorities.

Another flight is expected to leave Montevideo in Uruguay with Australians from the Ocean Atlantic cruise ship and any others in the area who want to come home.

The government provided vital assurances to make the flights happen, including indemnity and underwriting unforeseen costs.

Australians who can travel home by commercial means are urged to do so as soon as possible.

Ahead of the imminent influx, Labor has raised concerns about authorities allowing sick travellers into the country without proper screening.

There has been chaos at Australian airports, with crowds of passengers filing out of terminals cheek by jowl.

Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said the lax social distancing rules and screening risked allowing the virus to take root in the community.

“It seems some of the cooperation we’ve seen thus far between the state and the commonwealth governments started to break down,” she told ABC radio.

Senator Keneally warned state health and hospital systems would end up paying the price.

“When – if – this virus takes hold right across the Australian community, they’re the ones who are going to face that challenge,” she said.

“And they’re the ones stepping in at our borders to ensure that the proper health checks are being done.”

Labor is concerned that not enough health checks are being done at the borders, and there are not sufficient and clear protocols in place for those tests being done.

More than 3000 Australians are stuck on cruise ships across the globe, with more than 30 vessels scattered off South America, Europe, the United States and further afield.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has had more than 18,500 requests for assistance from Australians stranded overseas since March 13.

Australians have now been banned from travelling overseas as authorities try to contain the virus.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys to present NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

rugby league

NRL, players' wage pay deal talks extended

In spite of hopes for an immediate resolution, pay talks between the NRL and its players will continue.

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

news

health

NSW coronavirus death toll climbs to eight

An eight coronavirus death has been confirmed in NSW, taking the national total to 14, amid further restrictions on returning travellers.

sport

rugby league

V'landys to present NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 575,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 575,000.