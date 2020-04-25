Flooded-cruise victim has High Court win

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A NSW teacher has had a damages payment restored for a flood-disrupted cruise tour of Europe. Image by EPA PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Flooded-cruise victim has High Court win

By Margaret Scheikowski

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 16:05:04

A NSW teacher whose luxury “once in a lifetime ” European waterways cruise became a bus trip across a flooded continent has had a High Court win in a class action against the travel company.

Seven judges on Friday unanimously allowed an appeal by David Moore, ruling he was entitled to damages for disappointment and distress caused by a breach of consumer guarantees under Australian consumer law.

A NSW Supreme Court judge in 2017 ordered Scenic Tours to pay Mr Moore a $10,990 refund for the tour as well as $2000 in damages for disappointment and distress.

But the Court of Appeal later set aside the $2000 component on the basis that disappointment and distress was a form of “personal injury damages” and therefore precluded from compensation.

Mr Moore’s lawyer, Ben Hemsworth, on Friday said about 15,000 other mostly elderly passengers were involved in the class action which began in 2014.

“This is a victory for all consumers who have experienced ruined holidays,” he said in a statement.

Heavy rain had fallen in Europe in the weeks leading up to the June 2013 cruise, leaving towns and cities along the waterways between Amsterdam and Budapest flooded.

Ships were unable to pass under bridges and some docking facilities could not be used and had been washed away,

Mr Moore said he and his fellow travellers spent their holiday being shuffled around Europe often by coach.

In a letter to Scenic at the end of the trip, Mr Moore and his wife said they believed they were going to relax in their own cabin with a balcony, cruise down the Rhine and Danube and enjoy the medieval castles, churches and culture of Europe.

“As it happened we were stuck between other riverboats with no views, in an industrial area or the cruising was done late at night whilst we were asleep,” the letter said.

“Transferring from ship to ship involved lengthy travel (sometimes in coaches without air-conditioning or working toilets).”

Justice Garling found Scenic was bound by Australian consumer law and obliged to provide information about events that would have impacted on a passenger’s ability to enjoy the cruise.

The High Court upheld the disappointment and distress entitlement – finding it was not a form of “personal injury”.

Disappointment at a breach of a promise to provide recreation, relaxation and peace of mind was not an “impairment of the mind” or a “deterioration” or “injurious lessening or weakening” of the mind, the court said.

“Frustration and indignation as a reaction to a breach of contract under which the promisor undertook for reward to provide a pleasurable and relaxing holiday is, of itself, a normal, rational reaction of an unimpaired mind.”

The court ordered the $2000 damages be reinstated to Mr Moore and Scenic to pay interest.

The question of whether other members of the class action may recover damages for disappointment and distress will be sent back to Justice Garling for consideration.

Mr Hemsworth said the High Court had made it clear that Scenic must compensate consumers for the obvious consequences of its decision not to cancel the cruise and pay refunds.

Latest sport

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll rises to 80

Tasmania has recorded its tenth coronavirus death, bringing fatalities across the nation to 80.

sport

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.