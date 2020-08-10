Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Emergency services have responded to more than 700 calls as rain drenches the NSW coast. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

weather

Flooding, evacuation for NSW south coast

By Dominica Sanda

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 05:41:27

Heavy rain and wild weather have battered the NSW south coast with several communities on high alert as river levels continue to rise and towns were evacuated.

The NSW State Emergency Service issued three evacuation orders late Monday night after up to 200mm of rain hit a number of towns including Moruya, Nowra and inland at Captains Flat over the 24 hours to Sunday evening, with up to 300mm in isolated areas.

Major flooding has occurred along the Deua River, which peaked at 8m on Sunday afternoon, at Wamban.

There was also moderate flooding along the Shoalhaven River but this was expected to worsen through Monday with the Bureau of Meteorology warning the river could peak near 4.4m on Monday afternoon.

The SES ordered residents in Moruya’s CBD, Sussex Inlet and Nowra suburbs including Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra to evacuate to higher ground.

People in low lying areas of Sussex Inlet were told with flood levels were expected to impact properties.

Sussex Inlet was forecast to rise to 1.2m with the high tide on Sunday night and the nearby river at Island Point Road was expected to cause minor flooding.

The SES has responded to more than 700 calls for help and conducted more than 18 flood rescues across the weekend with most calls coming from Berry, Nowra, Broughton Vale and Gerringong.

More than 20 homes at Broughton Vale near Berry were also cut off by floodwater.

Bureau of Meteorology senior flood hydrologist Justin Robinson said heavy rains were expected to ease on the south coast and move towards Sydney, the Central Coast and possibly into the Hunter.

The heavy rain has also impacted Sydney, with drivers reporting flooded roads and high winds in the city’s south.

Latest news

weather

Flooding, evacuation for NSW south coast

The NSW State Emergency Service ordered several towns on the south coast to evacuate after heavy rain caused flooding.

weather

Evacuation orders for drenched NSW towns

Up to 300mm of rain has fallen on some parts of the NSW south coast and flooding has prompted evacuations for residents in several towns as river levels rise.

disease

Frustration as Aust virus death toll jumps

Australia could be just a day away from breaking through 300 fatalities from the coronavirus after Victoria marked another deadly recorded with 17 more deaths.

disease

Frustration as Aust virus death toll jumps

Australia could be just a day away from breaking through 300 fatalities from the coronavirus after Victoria marked another deadly recorded with 17 more deaths.

disease

Vic suffers deadliest day of virus crisis

Seventeen more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, marking the state's deadliest day of the pandemic and bringing the national toll closer to 300.

news

weather

Evacuation orders for drenched NSW towns

Up to 300mm of rain has fallen on some parts of the NSW south coast and flooding has prompted evacuations for residents in several towns as river levels rise.

sport

Australian rules football

Melbourne in 57-point AFL win over Roos

Melbourne thrashed North Melbourne by 57 points in their AFL game at Adelaide Oval to sit ninth on the premiership ladder.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".