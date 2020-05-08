Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gold Coast Suns captain David Swallow believes flu jabs should not be compulsory and the AFL agrees. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

By Anna Harrington

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 17:42:39

The AFL won’t mandate its players to have a flu vaccination ahead of the season resumption and will leave the decision up to footballers and their respective club doctors.

NRL players are required to either have the flu vaccination or sign waiver forms as rugby league works towards a planned May 28 season restart.

But the AFL maintains flu shots will be at the discretion of players and club staff, not a league-wide policy.

“While the AFL recommends players and officials to get a yearly flu shot, the decision is ultimately that of the player and club doctor as to whether they wish to do so,” an AFL spokesperson said.

On Friday morning, Gold Coast Suns captain David Swallow questioned whether flu vaccinations should be compulsory in the AFL if players weren’t comfortable with them.

“I’m not too sure it should be mandatory,” Swallow told reporters.

“Everyone is going to have their different beliefs and opinions on this matter.

“I don’t know whether we should be forcing them to do anything they wouldn’t be comfortable doing.

“I know others would have a different opinion on that, but that’s my opinion.”

The NRL had amended its original waiver form on Thursday after several players refused to sign it on religious or conscientious grounds.

On Friday, three Gold Coast Titans players, including Bryce Cartwright, were stood down by the NRL for refusing to take the flu shot, on the advice of Queensland health officials.

The other two players were believed to be Nathan Peats and Brian Kelly.

Peats later said on Twitter he was not anti-vaccinations and had avoided the flu jab due to an adverse experience while at South Sydney back in 2012 – but was now planning to have the shot on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed any decision by state governments to apply a ‘no jab, no play’ policy to the NRL.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

rugby union

Rugby set to resume training in 10 days

Australia's Super Rugby clubs are eyeing a May 18 training restart with a seven-week build-up to a five-team domestic competition with no trans-Tasman finals.

rugby league

Three Titans stood down over health policy

Three Gold Coast players, including Bryce Cartwright, have been stood down by the NRL for refusing to take the flu shot.

rugby league

Titans' Cartwright signs NRL waiver form

Gold Coast Justin Holbrook has declared his NRL squad has either taken the flu shot or signed the league's revised waiver form.

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW COVID-19 restrictions to stay for now

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says there will be no further coronavirus restrictions lifted this week after a meeting of National Cabinet.

sport

rugby union

Rugby set to resume training in 10 days

Australia's Super Rugby clubs are eyeing a May 18 training restart with a seven-week build-up to a five-team domestic competition with no trans-Tasman finals.

world

virus diseases

Splits emerge as countries ease lockdowns

Moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns have produced opposing factions in many countries as opinions diverge on the method of returning to normal.