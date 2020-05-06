Discover Australian Associated Press

Research shows people who have a flu shot can cut the risk of having a heart attack. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Flu shots help ward off heart attacks

By Tracey Ferrier

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 10:07:30

If the coronavirus crisis isn’t enough to make you get your flu shot, how about the prospect of a heart attack?

The Heart Foundation says most Australians don’t realise they are six times more likely to have a heart attack in the week after they have the flu.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates almost five million Australian adults don’t intend to get a flu shot this year.

The foundation hopes its warning about heart health will force some to change their minds.

“International studies have found that the influenza vaccine can cut the risk of having a heart attack by up to 45 per cent,” the foundation’s Natalie Raffoul says.

“Catching the flu increases the risk of hospitalisation and death for all Australians but people with heart disease are especially at risk.”

Acute viral infections can cause a severe inflammatory response as the body fights infection.

That can strain the heart and trigger heart failure or an abnormal heartbeat.

The flu can also destabilise the plaque inside blood vessels, which can lead to blockages, heart attacks or strokes.

“The cross over between influenza season and the current COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more important for vulnerable Australians to get their flu shot in a timely fashion,” Ms Raffoul says.

Flu shots are free for vulnerable Australians, including people with heart disease, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and those aged over 65.

