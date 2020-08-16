Discover Australian Associated Press

West Coast's Liam Ryan gets above the pack in this marking contest against Hawthorn. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks’ Eagles loss

By Justin Chadwick

August 16, 2020

2020-08-16 22:11:02

Hawthorn’s AFL season has taken another turn for the worse with fears that defender James Sicily suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his team’s 32-point loss to West Coast on Sunday.

Sicily clutched at his right knee after a clash of legs with Tom Barrass in the dying minutes of the Hawks’ 12.9 (81) to 7.7 (49) loss at Optus Stadium.

The 25-year-old Sicily twice tried to get to his feet but both times his knee was so unstable that he slumped back to the turf.

Hawthorn are bracing for the worst.

“We’re uncertain at this stage. He has an unstable knee, so that’s not a good sign,” Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said.

“We’ll get that scanned in Adelaide on Tuesday and see where it goes.

“It’s either a medial or an ACL, so we cross our fingers and hope for the best and see what the outcome is.

“But he’ll miss a period of time no matter what.”

The Eagles were also dealt significant blows on the injury front.

Elliot Yeo was withdrawn before the match and could miss several weeks with a groin injury, while Jack Redden injured his adductor.

Fringe ruckman Nathan Vardy was sent to hospital on Sunday after suffering a cork that turned into compartment syndrome during a practice match.

It was much better news for the Eagles on the scoreboard, with forward Liam ‘Flyin’ Ryan showcasing his aerial prowess in the easy victory.

Ryan pulled down three spectacular pack marks in attack and kicked truly on each occasion to finish with three goals in one of his best displays of the season.

“He was great. He’s been a little bit off, obviously he’s had some issues he’s been dealing with personally and hamstring tightness,” Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

“But when the love of the game is there for him, you can see it.

“We’re doing everything we can to make him feel good during the week.

“And playing him a bit deeper tonight made him feel good.”

Josh Kennedy (three goals) and Jack Darling (two) joined in on the fun, while Jeremy McGovern and Barrass combined for six contested marks and 17 grabs in total in a dominant defensive effort.

Nic Naitanui (14 disposals, 35 hitouts, four clearances) starred in the ruck in a performance that edges him closer to a second All-Australian selection.

Hawthorn didn’t score their first goal until the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

By that stage the Hawks were already trailing 28-0 and they never truly threatened to claw their way back despite winning the inside 50m battle 48-42.

West Coast’s seventh win in a row improved their record to 8-3, lifting them back up to fourth on the ladder.

Hawthorn’s finals hopes are all but over after slumping to 4-7.

