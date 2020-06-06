Flying into Victoria’s new normal

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A family business has lifted spirits across Melbourne with the flights of five hot-air balloons. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Flying into Victoria’s new normal

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 13:06:47

An adventurous family has taken colourful balloon flights across Melbourne to celebrate Victoria’s ascent back to normality after the pandemic lockdown.

The Saunders family flew five balloons from Royal Park across the CBD and down to Moorabbin Airport, hoping to inspire others fighting for their business survival.

A 23-year-old Arctic and Antarctic expedition guide, an Australian ballooning Hall of Famer and a hot air balloon altitude record-holder are some of the family members who took part on Friday morning.

With almost half of their patrons coming from China, Global Ballooning Australi’s Kiff Saunders saw his family business deflated early on in the pandemic.

They shut down in March, but since last Monday, the company’s phone started ringing again with calls to put balloons back into the Melbourne sky.

“This was catastrophic for our family business. But we’re trying to be optimistic and positive and get back to what we do and love,” Mr Saunders said.

Having put in place a COVID-19 policy and safe plan to reopen, Mr Saunders will adapt his business so people can enjoy more private flights across Melbourne.

Having gained his gliding license at just 15, Mr Saunders is the grandson of one of Australia’s early aviators, Edward Macarthur-Onslow.

Mr Saunders family was scheduled to participate in a number of events, including the world’s oldest aviation race, as well as putting a balloon up at the North Pole.

Latest sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

news

politics

NSW appeal court authorises Sydney rally

The organisers of a Sydney rally inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement have won an appeal, meaning the protest is now authorised.

sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

world

politics

Trade minister rejects China racism claim

The Chinese government has warned of "an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia".