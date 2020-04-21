NSW students back to school from May 11

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW students will begin returning to school from May 11. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW students back to school from May 11

By AAP

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 08:34:33

School students across NSW will start going back to school from May 11, one day a week initially while building up to a full-time return to the classroom from late July.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said public, Catholic and independent schools were all on board with the plan. Schools are currently open amid the coronavirus pandemic but students are recommended to learn from home.

Current restrictions will remain in place for the first two weeks of term two through to May 11, when students will need to attend school one day per week.

No more than a quarter of the school cohort will be on campus at one time.

The government would aim for a full-time return to school in term three, starting in late July.

“Will it be the same as kids going to school under normal circumstances? No, it won’t,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve made sure we’ve used this time not just to build up our online capacity but we’ve also made sure we have enough hand sanitisers, soap, and all those things which make a school community feel safe.”

Schools will also have the ability to temperature check students where appropriate and cleaning protocols will be ramped up.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Tuesday in NSW, taking the state total to 2969, with 21 people in intensive care.

It’s the second consecutive day in which six new cases have been confirmed.

“We can now see a definite trend forming in terms of the reduced number of cases. But I do also want to stress that sometimes it just takes a handful of people to do the wrong thing to have all this hard work go to waste,” Ms Berejiklian said.

More than 1750 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the state, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters.

For NSW health authorities, stopping the spread of COVID-19 cases linked to a nursing home in western Sydney where 42 people have become infected remains the focus.

NSW Health on Monday confirmed that a second person at the Newmarch House nursing home in Caddens, a 94-year-old man, had died.

Newmarch House is home to about 100 people, with 28 residents and 14 staff infected with coronavirus as of Monday night and strict isolation protocols in place.

The 94-year-old man was the second person from the facility to die of the virus after a 93-year-old male resident died the previous day.

Their deaths brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 30.

A worker with very mild symptoms entered Newmarch House on six consecutive days, leading Dr Chant to warn even those with minimal symptoms should avoid work and get tested.

Latest news

health

NSW students back to school from May 11

School students in NSW will begin a staggered return to the classroom from May 11, leading up to a full-time return to face-to-face learning from term three.

politics

Government refusing to buy stake in Virgin

The Morrison government is resisting pressure to save beleaguered airline Virgin Australia from collapse as the company prepares to go into administration.

politics

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

politics

Restarting elective surgery on the cards

State and federal leaders will meet to discuss the possible easing of a ban on elective surgeries amid COVID-19, with a cautious and safe approach advised.

politics

Restarting elective surgery on the cards

State and federal leaders will meet to discuss the possible easing of a ban on elective surgeries amid COVID-19, with a cautious and safe approach advised.

news

politics

Government refusing to buy stake in Virgin

The Morrison government is resisting pressure to save beleaguered airline Virgin Australia from collapse as the company prepares to go into administration.

sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.