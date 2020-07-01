Focus on power/telco outages during fires

Telecommunications and power companies will be grilled at the bushfires royal commission about the loss of essential services during the fires.

Representatives from the telcos, NBN and telecommunications authorities will appear at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing on Thursday.

Energy providers will also be questioned about issues during Australia’s unprecedented 2019-20 bushfire season.

Many people were frustrated by the interruptions and loss of service to fixed-line telephones, mobile phones and power, and the length of time they remained unavailable, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said this week.

She said many of the services firefighters and the community depend upon are now delivered via mobile systems, including critical communication between teams in the field, and between fire management and brigades.

“Essential service providers have said they understand the public’s expectation for quick restoration, but respond that restoring services can take time, arguing temporary restoration actions are possible and were taken.”