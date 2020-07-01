Focus on power/telco outages during fires

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The bushfires royal commission will turn its attention to the loss of essential services. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

inquiry

Focus on power/telco outages during fires

By AAP

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 19:54:08

Telecommunications and power companies will be grilled at the bushfires royal commission about the loss of essential services during the fires.

Representatives from the telcos, NBN and telecommunications authorities will appear at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing on Thursday.

Energy providers will also be questioned about issues during Australia’s unprecedented 2019-20 bushfire season.

Many people were frustrated by the interruptions and loss of service to fixed-line telephones, mobile phones and power, and the length of time they remained unavailable, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said this week.

She said many of the services firefighters and the community depend upon are now delivered via mobile systems, including critical communication between teams in the field, and between fire management and brigades.

“Essential service providers have said they understand the public’s expectation for quick restoration, but respond that restoring services can take time, arguing temporary restoration actions are possible and were taken.”

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Victoria's hotspot suburbs locked down

More than 300,000 Victorians have entered lockdown for a second time as other states have warned they are not welcome to visit.

epidemic and plague

Vic suburbs enter lockdown for second time

More than 300,000 Victorians who have entered lockdown for a second time have been told to stick to the rules and get tested for coronavirus.

inquiry

Focus on power/telco outages during fires

A bushfires royal commission hearing will focus on the loss of essential services like power and communications.

inquiry

Royal commission slams warnings delay

A bushfires royal commissioner has criticised national agencies for taking years to get a consistent and clear warning system, amid community confusion.

politics

Melbourne lockdown looms as cases increase

Community spread of coronavirus has increased in Melbourne as hotspot suburbs prepare to enter lockdown for a month, while NSW brings in tough penalties.

news

epidemic and plague

Victoria's hotspot suburbs locked down

More than 300,000 Victorians have entered lockdown for a second time as other states have warned they are not welcome to visit.

sport

Australian rules football

McGuire has 'empathy' for Pies' Sidebottom

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Steele Sidebottom "just had a bad night" and the Magpie will remain vice-captain after serving a four-game ban.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.