Renewables wave for coronavirus recovery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Australia's biggest solar farm is being constructed. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Renewables wave for coronavirus recovery

By Rebecca Gredley

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 15:41:43

Renewable energy projects and decarbonising the economy are set to be key to Australia’s recovery from coronavirus. 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and most state energy ministers took part in a Smart Energy Council online summit on Wednesday, promoting the need to transition to clean energy. 

Ms Palaszczuk used the summit to announce Australia’s biggest solar farm is just about shovel ready, with work to begin in July.

The Darling Downs solar farm will create 400 jobs and 400 MW of energy.

“As we further develop our economic recovery plan, I’ll be having more to say about how we support our infrastructure to unlock renewable energy zones in Queensland,” she said.

“Our economy is very resilient because it’s diverse and it’s decentralised. I see a future where renewables and new technologies support even more jobs in more industries across our regions.”

Publicly-owned generator CleanCo will buy 320MW of the output from farm owner Neoen.

The project will power about 235,000 Queensland homes.

ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury says the nation can’t go back to normal, and should focus on a clean and green economy after the virus.

“A better normal does mean recovering from this pandemic, but in a way that doesn’t just expose us to other global threats like climate change,” he said.

“If we escape COVID but don’t deal with climate change we are almost literally stepping out of the frying pan and into the fire.”

Australian Industry Group chief Innes Willox renewed calls for a bipartisan energy policy and a reset in how the nation deals with climate change to reach net zero emissions.

Former ACT energy minister, and advisor for Energy Estate Simon Corbell says the federal government is wrong to focus on gas, as it will create a myriad of new problems.

It’s not sustainable or regenerative, he added.

Mr Corbell says recovery should focus on two themes – resilience and regeneration.

“Projects don’t just ameliorate bad, they do good, they give back to regional economies, they give back to the environment, they give back to the communities that need the most.”

Such an approach doesn’t ask people to take a view on climate change transitions, he said.

“Instead it focuses on outcomes, not the pathways to get there.”

Melbourne University Professor Ross Garnaut said the cost of transitioning to renewables has dropped steadily, and would now be a negative cost.

Temperatures will keep rising until net zero emissions are met, he added.

“We’re rapidly losing whatever advantages we have in the high cost thermal energy economy.”

Latest sport

rugby league

ARLC set to tinker with vaccination waiver

The ARL Commission is set to tinker with its vaccination waiver clauses to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot.

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs prepare for AFL away games

South Australia and Western Australia's clubs could resume the AFL season with long runs of interstate games because of the two states' border restrictions.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

rugby union

Clarke fills RA CEO post after Wiggs walks

Former Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies boss Rob Clarke has been announced as Rugby Australia's interim CEO, hours after board member Peter Wiggs resigned.

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

news

politics

States to make call on easing restrictions

Federal and state leaders are weighing up the delicate balance between easing social and business restrictions while guarding against a second coronavirus wave.

sport

rugby league

ARLC set to tinker with vaccination waiver

The ARL Commission is set to tinker with its vaccination waiver clauses to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot.

world

industrial accident

Gas leak at Indian factory kills nine

A gas leak at an Indian polystyrene plant has killed at least nine people and more than 300 others have been rushed to hospital.