The Fyffes say their bakery at Howlong will survive despite the NSW/Victoria border closure. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Lockdown won’t stop them earning a crust

By Finbar O'Mallon

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 12:48:35

People living across the now-closed NSW-Victoria border face hours-long delays as they travel from home to work.

Traffic was backed up in Albury-Wodonga on Wednesday morning as residents tried to grapple with the impact of the lockdown.

Locals, including the border towns’ two mayors, are still searching for details on entry permits for residents.

Victoria and NSW agreed to shut the border as the number of new coronavirus cases in the southern state continues to grow.

West of Albury in Howlong, Catherine and Stephen Fyffe said they weren’t going to let the pandemic beat them.

The husband and wife bought the Howlong Country Bakery in April as the virus went into full swing.

“We’ll survive. You’ve just got to be creative,” Ms Fyffe told AAP.

Owning the bakery was a dream come true for the couple.

“I didn’t want to do anything different,” Mr Fyffe said.

The pandemic had caused many sleepless nights but Ms Fyffe said she was confident the business could press on.

She’d be able to stock shops in Victoria under exemptions.

North of Howlong, farmer Justin Everitt was expecting a few headaches from the closure.

He relied on shearers, mechanics and supplies from Victoria to run his cattle, sheep and canola farm.

“It’s just a similar feeling to the drought,” he said.

“Just another issue you’ve got to tackle.”

Mr Everitt said it was too early to tell how bad the closure would cut into his bottom line.

Both the Fyffes and Mr Everitt said information was in short supply.

Ms Fyffe, a part-time social worker, said people had been struggling without contact throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been really challenging,” she said.

Albury local Barry Edmunds watched people wait hours in traffic as they crossed the Murray from Wodonga into NSW.

He said it was a sign of how serious the southern outbreak was.

“I think we treated it with a bit of scant respect the first time,” he said.

Mr Edmunds is now cut off from his grandkids in Melbourne and had been awaiting the birth of a granddaughter in a week.

His son will have to negotiate the checkpoints on his daily work commute from Albury into Wodonga on the Victorian side.

People seeking exemptions were greeted by a downed NSW government website on Tuesday night, but authorities say more than 50,000 travel permits have since been issued.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is looking at locking down border communities, warning people there not to travel across the state.

In Victoria, Melbourne and a local government area north of the city will revert to tighter restrictions on Thursday.

