Folau admits he pondered quitting rugby

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Israel Folau admits he considered quitting sport after his sacking by Rugby Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

sport

Folau admits he pondered quitting rugby

By Ian Laybourn

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 23:47:26

Israel Folau says he considered ending his career during his enforced 10-month exile from rugby and admits he’s nervous ahead of his Super League debut.

The 30-year-old dual-code Australian international will make his first appearance for Catalans Dragons against Castleford at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday (Sunday 0400 AEDT).

Folau has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media, and it is a decade since the former Melbourne, Brisbane and Queensland superstar last played rugby league.

“Yes of course I thought about ending my career and to do other things,” Folau said in an interview with Perpignan newspaper L’Independant.

“I thank the president and my coach for this opportunity they have given me. It’s like a new start for me and I am very excited to return to the sport in which I became known.

“I haven’t played 13-a-side for 10 years, so I am also pretty nervous. But the environment is favourable, between the staff and the players, so that I can give my best.

“I am here to be competitive, to play rugby and be consistent with my performances for the team. 

“It’s great to come back in a new team environment and to find a training routine with the others, but the most important thing is to give the best for my team.”

Folau was the centre of unprecedented media attention when he ran out for the final team run at the stadium on Friday morning.

The Catalans have come under huge criticism from both Super League and the Rugby Football League as well as fellow clubs for their signing of the former Wallabies and NSW Waratahs player, but coach Steve McNamara believes he deserves a second chance.

“You only see the headline, you don’t know the person,” the former England boss told the PA news agency.

“Once you see this person as a man, you understand him more and realise it’s not a life sentence what he did.

“We don’t agree with it, absolutely. But let’s get him on the field and we can talk about some other things.”

Folau’s arrival is timely, given the Dragons’ unfortunate start to the season.

They suffered a surprise 32-12 home defeat by Huddersfield a fortnight ago and had their second-round game at Wakefield last Sunday called off because of the weather.

With next week’s scheduled league game against St Helens falling victim to the World Club Challenge, the Catalans could soon find themselves at the wrong end of the table but McNamara is only focusing on Saturday.

“We didn’t get round one right – Huddersfield played well against us – but we’re not looking at long term, we’re just trying to get it right for this week,” he said.

“We’ve had a difficult approach to this week’s game because of the circumstances around it so we’ve just got to concentrate on getting that right and playing a whole lot better this week.”

Latest sport

sport

Folau admits he pondered quitting rugby

Israel Folau considered ending his career during his enforced 10-month exile from rugby and admits he is nervous ahead of his Super League debut.

rugby league

Warriors have bizarre start to NRL Nines

The Warriors had a bizarre start to the NRL Nines tournament in Perth with the women's team forced to wear the men's jerseys after forgetting their own.

rugby league

Panthers, Knights impress at NRL Nines

Penrith and Newcastle have stunned with huge victories on the first day of the NRL Nines at HBF Park in Perth.

basketball

Kings claim NBL history with Hawks rout

Sydney Kings have claimed their first NBL minor premiership after ending the regular season with a 98-82 rout of Illawarra.

cricket

Aus top order will keep attacking: Gardner

Australia's misfiring top order won't change their attacking approach despite their women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against the West Indies being cancelled.

news

politics (general)

McCormack digs in as Nationals leader

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has brushed off a report of another push to remove him, insisting he will stay on through the next election.

sport

rugby league

Warriors have bizarre start to NRL Nines

The Warriors had a bizarre start to the NRL Nines tournament in Perth with the women's team forced to wear the men's jerseys after forgetting their own.

world

virus diseases

Coronavirus killing Chinese health workers

The coronavirus outbreak has killed six Chinese medical workers and infected 1700, making them one third of all cases in China.