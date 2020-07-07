Discover Australian Associated Press

Addin Fonua-Blake's two-week sentence for two abusive and discriminatory rants has come under fire. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

By Laine Clark and Pamela Whaley

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 20:27:00

Addin Fonua-Blake faces further sanctions after admitting to a second foul-mouthed tirade about the referee following Manly’s controversial NRL loss to Newcastle but says he did not know the official was present.

In a video released by the Sea Eagles on Tuesday night, an apologetic Fonua-Blake has also confirmed he hoped to spend his initial two game suspension working with disability support services to help him become a better role model.

But Fonua-Blake’s heartfelt message may not be enough with NRL boss Andrew Abdo indicating on Tuesday night further action is expected, claiming the forward had breached the game’s anti-vilification code.

Fonua-Blake copped a two-match ban for grade three contrary conduct after he was sent from the field by referee Grant Atkins for calling him a ‘f***ing retard’ following Manly’s dramatic loss.

However it emerged he also allegedly told Atkins: “Are your eyes f***ing painted on, you bunch of spastics?” in the tunnel at Brookvale Oval after the game on Sunday.

The allegations were revealed after a leaked copy of the referee’s report was sent to 2GB on Tuesday morning.

Fonua-Blake admitted the second spray had taken place but claimed he was unaware of the official’s presence.

“I remember walking back to the sheds. I was speaking very loudly. I wasn’t aware that the ref was in the tunnel – they must have heard what I said,” he said in the video.

“I didn’t say it directly to their face. It was just me venting … and they happened to hear it.”

Asked if he realised how offensive his choice of words were, Fonua-Blake said: “I do now. At the time I didn’t. Growing up I used the word differently, not knowing what the word actually meant.

“Now that I know what it means I am very apologetic. If I have offended anyone I am very sorry – I didn’t want to make fun of disabled people.”

A father of four, Fonua-Blake added: “I would be very upset if I heard one of my kids do that.

“I don’t teach my kids to tease people let alone people with disabilities. There’s nothing funny about that.”

Fonua-Blake said he hoped to make amends by spending time on the sidelines working with special needs groups.

“Anything I can do to help. Hopefully I can make amends for what I said,” he said.

“I hope to be a better role model.”

Fonua-Blake’s two-week ban has come under fire considering the discriminatory and offensive language.

It’s understood the match review committee considered the referee’s report and was aware of Fonua-Blake’s second tirade at Atkins when making its determination.

But NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo indicated there would be further action, saying Fonua-Blake had breached the game’s anti-vilification code.

“What happened on Sunday was divisive and against the fabric of what we stand for as a game,” he told Nine Network.

Fonau-Blake’s outbursts come after Manly players trained with Special Olympics athletes in November.

On Sunday Special Olympics Australia account Tweeted: “The R-word hurts because it is exclusive. It’s offensive. It’s derogatory. Language affects attitudes and attitudes affect actions. All clubs and players within @NRL need to be reminded of this and asked to #ChooseToInclude.”

