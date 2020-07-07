Fonua-Blake breaks anti-vilification code

NRL boss Andrew Abdo says he will speak with Addin Fonua-Blake and his club Manly before considering further sanctions after confirming the forward had breached the game’s anti-vilification code.

Already banned for two weeks for abusing referee Grant Atkins on-field, Fonua-Blake confirmed he had delivered a second offensive tirade as he entered the tunnel at Brookvale Oval after Manly’s controversial loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

In a video message released by the Sea Eagles on Tuesday night, an apologetic Fonua-Blake said he did not know the officials were present in the tunnel before claiming he was unaware his choice of words in both sprays vilified people with disabilities.

Fonua-Blake copped an initial two-match ban for grade three contrary conduct after he was sent from the field by Atkins for calling him a ‘f***ing retard’ following Manly’s dramatic loss.

However it emerged he also allegedly told Atkins: “Are your eyes f***ing painted on, you bunch of spastics?” in the tunnel.

The allegations were revealed after a leaked copy of the referee’s report.

“What happened on Sunday was divisive and against the fabric of what we stand for as a game,” Abdo said on NRL.com website.

“There is no place for comments like that in our game.

“Sport is about bringing people and communities together and we pride ourselves on being an inclusive game for everyone.”

Fonua-Blake said sorry to Atkins after the match, issued a written apology through the club on Sunday night before posting the video where he offered to work with special needs groups during his ban to help become a better role model.

But it may not be enough with Abdo considering further sanctions, lining up talks with Fonua-Blake and the Manly club.

“This is more than a simple sanction,” Abdo said.

“It’s important there is an education and rehabilitation component to issues like this to ensure players learn from these mistakes and realise the impact of their actions on the community.”

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys was fuming after being told of the tunnel tirade.

“I was appalled that continued on,” V’landys told Nine Network.

“Everybody can make a mistake in the heat of the moment on the field and say something stupid but then you have got time to cool down, so walking off the field and continuing to abuse the referee and to use those terms and names cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Kids with a handicap or who are disadvantaged will be picked on at school because role models are speaking in those terms.

“Also, no referee should have to put up with that sort of abuse and insult.”