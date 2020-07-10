Discover Australian Associated Press

Manly's Addin Fonua-Blake will suffer further penalties for comments made to a referee last week. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Fonua-Blake set to cop more NRL sanction

By Matt Encarnacion

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 10:45:56

Manly front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake is set to cop further sanction for his abuse of NRL officials on Friday, ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys has confirmed.

Fonua-Blake has already accepted a two-game ban for calling referee Grant Atkins a “f***ing retard” at full-time in the Sea Eagles’ loss to Newcastle last week.

But the fiery front-rower will be given another penalty after being found of breaking the league’s anti-vilification code. 

The decision comes after interim NRL boss Andrew Abdo met with Fonua-Blake, Manly chief executive Stephen Humphreys and coach Des Hasler on Thursday.

V’landys said Abdo will make the final call on the added sanction, which is widely tipped to be a five-figure fine. 

“(Abdo) will make a decision today if there’s a requirement for further punishment,” V’landys said on 2GB radio on Friday.

V’landys is also confident Fonua-Blake has learnt his lesson, and also confirmed the league would look at changing their anti-vilification policy.

“I don’t think he realised the hurt that he caused. These guys are role models and they have to appreciate that. That’s a non-negotiable position,” he said. 

“You don’t want a junior rugby league player abusing the referee and calling them names. Moreso, you don’t ridicule the unfortunate or disabled in our community.

“That’s just not going to be on.

“We’re certainly going to be taking further action as a Commission to put a significant deterrent (so) that kids that go to school aren’t going to be heckled because of their role model in rugby league saying bad things on the football ground.”

