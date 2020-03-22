Discover Australian Associated Press

The AFL is playing games with no fans as it gets its season underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

sport

Footy codes OK to continue travel for now

By Ed Jackson

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 14:15:35

A federal government recommendation against “non-essential” travel may not halt Australia’s professional football codes but continuing seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic is becoming increasingly untenable.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday people should avoid travel interstate or similarly long-distances unless for work, essential services or on compassionate grounds.

Shortly afterwards South Australian premier Steven Marshall announced his state would be closing its borders from Tuesday, imposing a compulsory 14-day self-isolation period on anyone entering after that date.

SA’s decision will almost certainly force the AFL and A-League to make alterations to their plans with the Adelaide Crows, Port Adelaide and Adelaide United all affected.

It’s unclear at this stage whether both leagues will look to move the teams out of the state to complete fixtures as has been done in the A-League with Wellington and in the NRL with the Warriors.

Both New Zealand clubs have had to base themselves in Australia amid the outbreak due to international travel restrictions.

SA’s decision to restrict access won’t affect the NRL but if other states follow suit it too will have to make further accommodations if it is to continue playing fixtures.

The federal government’s advice won’t impact on the travel plans of professional sporting codes, with Morrison saying talks would need to be held with the AFL and NRL to work out their ongoing procedures.

“I am sure we can work with both of those agencies, with their respective state and medical chief officers at a federal level, if there are new arrangements that need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of everyone,” he said.

“That may be possible, so I am not going to pre-empt those outcomes but I am sure we can work those issues through on a practical case-by-case basis.”

It’s understood the NRL believes Morrison’s announcement won’t affect its hopes of continuing the season.

The league has chartered a plane to take teams around the country, lessening the chance of players and staff being exposed to the virus while travelling.

The A-League is expected to announce more rescheduled fixtures, possibly on Sunday, as the draw is condensed in an attempt to get the season completed as soon as possible.

Among the matches likely to be shifted is Sydney FC’s game against Brisbane, which is set to be brought forward to Wednesday from Saturday.

Perth have agreed to give up a home game and face Western Sydney, Adelaide and Wellington in the space of eight or nine days to complete their fixtures.

The AFL has reduced its season to a 17-round home-and-away schedule but is still playing matches across the country at this stage.

