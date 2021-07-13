FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Mining continues to host most of Australia's direct foreign investments. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

productivity

Foreign investment takes a COVID hit

By Georgie Moore

July 13, 2021

2021-07-13 16:01:58

Foreign direct investment into Australia has nearly halved largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Productivity Commission report says it fell from more than $56 billion in 2019 to $29 billion last year.

Foreign direct investment is where an overseas business or individual sets up an operation or acquires more than a tenth of an enterprise in Australia. 

The commission’s annual trade and assistance review puts the reduction down to COVID-19 dampening global investment flows.

“Foreign direct investment has not been immune to the effects of the pandemic and geopolitical developments, with a significant reduction in flows in 2020 compared to recent years,” the report said. 

It also pointed to Australia’s tightening of its foreign investment screening to ensure decisions didn’t conflict with the national interest as another possible contributor.

The biggest net flow, or the amount invested compared with that withdrawn, of foreign direct investment came from Japan totalling more than $20 billion.

The UK followed, contributing $7 billion, but this was down from $28 billion in 2019.

The United States remained the largest holder of Australia’s foreign direct investment stocks, amounting to $196 billion. 

But it withdrew more than it invested, continuing its steady reduction since 2015.

China scaled back its investments last year, likely because of the pandemic and greater foreign investment scrutiny.

But the commission said Australia’s screening process wasn’t particularly transparent and this made it difficult to contextualise.

“It is, for example, not clear whether there have been other investment proposals over the past year — including where the investors are from countries other than China — that have been withdrawn after adverse findings through the screening process,” the report said.

Mining continued to host most of Australia’s direct foreign investments.

It last year recorded a net withdrawal of nearly $7 billion as the industry’s share continued to fall from its historic peak in the mid-2010s.

The real estate, finance and insurance industries each represented about 11 per cent of the country’s foreign direct investment stocks.

Overall, foreign investments in Australia came in just shy of $4 trillion at the end of 2020.

Latest news

politics

Three new Qld virus cases, NSW border open

Queensland has recorded two locally acquired COVID-19 cases but has decided to keep the NSW border open for now, with no sign yet that COVID-19 is spreading.

virus diseases

Financial relief as NSW lockdown drags on

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says a new support package announced by NSW and the federal government will give people a "breather" to follow the health advice.

animal

Aust aquarium seeks to dispel shark myths

On Shark Awareness Day, Sydney Aquarium points out people are more likely to die in a raft of bizarre situations than in an attack from the apex predator.

health

Virus exposure risk at SA servo, cafe

South Australian authorities are concerned people may have been exposed to coronavirus by infected removalists who visited a regional service station and cafe.

epidemic and plague

Fed support to NSW sets national framework

The extended lockdown in NSW has led to a boosted support package which will apply to other states and territories facing a similar situation in the future.