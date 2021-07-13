Foreign investment takes a COVID hit

Foreign direct investment into Australia has nearly halved largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Productivity Commission report says it fell from more than $56 billion in 2019 to $29 billion last year.

Foreign direct investment is where an overseas business or individual sets up an operation or acquires more than a tenth of an enterprise in Australia.

The commission’s annual trade and assistance review puts the reduction down to COVID-19 dampening global investment flows.

“Foreign direct investment has not been immune to the effects of the pandemic and geopolitical developments, with a significant reduction in flows in 2020 compared to recent years,” the report said.

It also pointed to Australia’s tightening of its foreign investment screening to ensure decisions didn’t conflict with the national interest as another possible contributor.

The biggest net flow, or the amount invested compared with that withdrawn, of foreign direct investment came from Japan totalling more than $20 billion.

The UK followed, contributing $7 billion, but this was down from $28 billion in 2019.

The United States remained the largest holder of Australia’s foreign direct investment stocks, amounting to $196 billion.

But it withdrew more than it invested, continuing its steady reduction since 2015.

China scaled back its investments last year, likely because of the pandemic and greater foreign investment scrutiny.

But the commission said Australia’s screening process wasn’t particularly transparent and this made it difficult to contextualise.

“It is, for example, not clear whether there have been other investment proposals over the past year — including where the investors are from countries other than China — that have been withdrawn after adverse findings through the screening process,” the report said.

Mining continued to host most of Australia’s direct foreign investments.

It last year recorded a net withdrawal of nearly $7 billion as the industry’s share continued to fall from its historic peak in the mid-2010s.

The real estate, finance and insurance industries each represented about 11 per cent of the country’s foreign direct investment stocks.

Overall, foreign investments in Australia came in just shy of $4 trillion at the end of 2020.