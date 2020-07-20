Discover Australian Associated Press

Former Richmond AFL star Shane Tuck has died at the age of 38. Image by Tony McDonough/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

By Shayne Hope

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 17:22:08

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck died on Monday morning, aged 38.

The news was confirmed in a statement on Monday afternoon by the Hawthorn Football Club on behalf of the Tuck family.

“On behalf of the Tuck family, the Hawthorn Football Club is deeply saddened to inform the football community of the passing of Shane Tuck,” the statement said.

“Shane passed away this morning at the age of 38.

“Hawthorn Football Club and the entire football community extend their deepest condolences to the Tuck family and ask that their privacy is respected during this time.”

Tuck played 173 games for Richmond before retiring in 2013 and was awarded life membership of the club.

The Tigers described Tuck as a courageous and brave player who was loved by his teammates, staff and fans off the field.

“We’re incredibly saddened by the news of Shane’s passing. He will be missed enormously by everyone,” Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said.

“We send our deepest condolences to Shane’s family and loved ones – his wife Kat, children Will and Ava, parents Michael and Fay, and the extended Tuck family.

“Shane was a warrior on the field, giving everything to the team each week, and a humble, fun-loving person off the field.”

Richmond will pay tribute to Tuck by wearing black armbands during Friday night’s match against Greater Western Sydney.

Shane Tuck and father Michael sit third on the list of most AFL/VFL games played by a father and son combination, with 599 between them.

Michael Tuck was the former individual games record holder with 426 appearances for Hawthorn.

