Forrest secures Chinese virus supplies

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest will spend up to $160 million to help Australia through the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Forrest secures Chinese virus supplies

By AAP

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 18:36:25

Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest will spend millions of dollars on procuring medical supplies and equipment to help Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic.

His philanthropic organisation Minderoo Foundation and Fortescue Metals Group, which he founded and chairs, are chartering three aircraft from China to deliver more than 90 tonnes of medical supplies to Perth this week.

It includes more than one million face masks, 400,000 surgical masks, 2.3 million medical-grade gloves, 100,000 nasal swabs, 200,000 medical coveralls, 10,000 medical goggles, 5000 touchless thermometers and more than 30 intensive care unit-grade ventilators.

Mr Forrest plans to outlay $160 million but if the protective equipment is found to be fit for purpose, it will be sold at cost to state and federal governments.

Mr Forrest, who has deep business ties in China, said more deliveries would follow in coming weeks “until we can take the panic and the stress out of the medical industries”.

“We are aiming to resolve the extreme shortage of personal protective equipment,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Western Australia’s health department has promised to purchase any protective equipment found to be fit for purpose.

“The WA Government will reimburse Minderoo Foundation at cost for the supplies purchased so that (it) can further leverage its incredible commitment of up to $160 million over the coming weeks and continue to source these critical medical supplies for Australia,” Health Minister Roger Cook said.

Minderoo is also working with Chinese genomics company BGI Group to dramatically increase WA’s coronavirus testing capacity.

It is hoped the plan would allow authorities to test up to 10,000 people per day.

“This is being prepared and will be implemented shortly,” Mr Forrest said.

He said his procurement team had been toiling through 20 hour days amid immense competition from other nations for the supplies.

“It has been a battle,” he said.

Minderoo Foundation co-chair Nicola Forrest said the supplies would be equitably distributed in primary and aged care, private and public hospital systems and other frontline services with the greatest need, with WA Health coordinating.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL players lose five months pay in deal

NRL players will go without pay for five months as part of a deal reached with the league during the coronavirus stoppage.

soccer

Virus leaves off-contract players stranded

Adelaide's director of football Bruce Djite says out-of-contract A-League players have been left with "nowhere to go" during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

AFL clubs can refund memberships

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says club members are entitled to ask for refunds as the season is suspended due to COVID-19.

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

The AFL's return date could yet be pushed past June 1 but chief executive Gillon McLachlan is adamant a 17-round season could still be completed this year.

tennis

Wimbledon canned for 1st time since WWII

Roger Federer says he is "devastated" after this year's Wimbledon championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

news

virus diseases

SA figures give some hope of flatter curve

The latest figures on the coronavirus in SA give some hope of a flatter curve emerging but authorities are cautious, saying "things will go up and down".

sport

rugby league

NRL players lose five months pay in deal

NRL players will go without pay for five months as part of a deal reached with the league during the coronavirus stoppage.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.