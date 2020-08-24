Discover Australian Associated Press

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has had a 49 per cent lift in profit for 2019/2020. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

mining

Fortescue posts record FY profit, revenue

By AAP

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 15:43:05

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has posted a record annual profit of $US4.7 billion ($A6.6 billion) and set a target of zero net emissions from its operations by 2040.

The group, which is the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, said the 49 per cent lift in profit for 2019/20 was driven by record shipments and ongoing low costs that underpinned revenue of $US12.8 billion ($A17.9 billion).

Iron ore shipments rose six per cent to 178.2 million tonnes in the year, realising an average price of $US79 per dry metric tonne which was 21 per cent higher.

“Once again, Fortescue’s unique differentiated culture underpinned the delivery of a year of outstanding performance,” CEO Elizabeth Gaines said in a statement on Monday.

Fortescue, led by chairman Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest, also said it had revised its climate change target and now aimed to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

This includes a 26 per cent reduction in emissions from existing operations from 2020 levels by 2030.

Fortescue will pay a final dividend of $1 a share, taking the total payout for the year to $1.76.

This was higher from the 2019 final dividend of 84 cents per share (special dividend included), fully franked.

Moody’s Investors Service vice-president Matthew Moore noted the higher dividends, and the miner’s comments that it will significantly increase capital expenditure over the next 12 months.

He said Fortescue was in a strong position to manage these outflows, and its net debt was around the lowest level in recent years.

Shares were higher by 3.89 per cent to $18.69 at 1537 AEST.

