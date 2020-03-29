Discover Australian Associated Press

Tasmania has quarantined all non-essential travellers who arrive there from midnight on Sunday. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

‘Fortress Tasmania’ locks down over virus

By Georgie Moore and Ethan James

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 21:32:28

A Tasmanian hospital worker has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, as the island state moves to keep all non-essential travellers out.

Three further cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Tasmania on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 62.

Among them is an emergency department worker from at Mersey Community Hospital, near Devonport. 

An investigation has determined the worker spent no more than 30 minutes at work while they were infectious before a decision was made that they go home due to feeling unwell, Acting Director of Public Health Scott McKeown said. 

“The investigation into how the healthcare worker contracted the infection is ongoing,” he said. 

A small number of people on the same shift who made close contact with the worker are currently in quarantine.

“The healthcare worker did not have close contact with any patients while they were infectious,” Dr McKeown said. 

Two other new cases, meanwhile, are related to recent overseas travel and one is linked to the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship that docked in Sydney Harbour earlier this month. 

More than 700 spot checks have been conducted to make sure Tasmanians are complying with quarantine and self-isolation rules.

Of those, 18 people have been found flouting restrictions and Premier Peter Gutwein warned they could face charges.

“Anybody who was found to be blatantly, blatantly breaching those rules, they will be charged and summoned,” he told reporters.

From midnight on Saturday, all travellers arriving in Australia from overseas will be quarantined in hotels for two weeks but Tasmania is going a step further.

From midnight on Sunday, the state government will quarantine all non-essential travellers, including Tasmanians returning home, for 14 days.

People coming from interstate and or docking in ports will be placed in two facilities run by Communities Tasmania and managed by police with support from defence force personnel.

“We are an island state, we have an advantage but we need people to work with us,” Mr Gutwein said.

“Fortress Tasmania is what we want.”

Almost all the state’s 59 cases relate to cruises or overseas travel.

Those who flout quarantine rules and bans on gatherings of more than 10 people face fines of up to $16,800.

“If you are asked to going to self isolation, then you need to stay in self isolation,” the premier warned.

“This is not a game.”

Gatherings of more than 10 people are already banned in the state.

Meanwhile, two Devonport women, aged 30 and 34, have been charged with stealing six bottles of hand sanitiser from the Mersey Community Hospital earlier in the week. 

The duo will face Devonport Magistrates Court on July 28. 

