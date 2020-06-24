Forty years since IVF gave hope for life

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prof William Ledger raises a Heart For Her, a campaign to raise awareness of women's health. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Forty years since IVF gave hope for life

By Sophie Moore

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 06:31:33

Having a baby wasn’t something 21-year-old Rachell Kleiner was thinking about as she finished university.

But when a lump in her throat turned out to be much more than tonsillitis the thought of children, as well as her future, came into sharp relief.

Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Ms Kleiner’s oncologist said they couldn’t afford to wait for weeks of hormone therapy to push production of viable eggs.

Instead, a sample of her ovarian tissue was removed and frozen.

It allowed her to immediately begin the six, gruelling months of aggressive chemotherapy which saved her life.

“Cut to 14-years years later and my husband and I are trying to start a family and I have difficulty getting pregnant,” Ms Kleiner told AAP.

She suffered a miscarriage and endured three failed rounds of IVF treatment.

“It’s really hard, it takes over your life,” she said.

“Everything is on a schedule and it puts a lot of pressure on your partner.”

And even with a loving partner and family, the treatments are a load which is carried alone, Ms Kleiner said.

“No-one will truly understand until they’ve been through it themselves.”

The first IVF-conceived Australian, Candice Reed, is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on Tuesday.

It’s a personal milestone which also marks two score years of “outrageous” progress in fertility research, according to Professor William Ledger.

The head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Sydney’s The Royal Hospital says he and his colleagues had no idea fertility treatments would become such an integral part of mainstream medicine.

“It’s gone from a totally experimental, hit and miss affair to a really efficient, patient-friendly process,” Prof Ledger told AAP.

The Oxford graduate thinks “clever tech” and other advancements are impressive but the best part of his job is when former patients drop by for a visit.

“When they come back in with a young child, a new human life, and the person is now a mum or a dad, knowing we helped do that. Fantastic,” he said.

In November, The Royal opened a new laboratory for its Women’s Fertility and Research Centre (FRC), becoming the only public hospital in Australia to have a dedicated fertility service for people with cancer.

It meant Prof Ledger’s team was able to put back the ovarian tissue removed from Ms Kleiner 14 years ago.

The procedure has only been done twice in NSW, once successfully.

Ms Kleiner, who had hers done in December, is still waiting on the results.

There is a very small risk the tissue could be malignant, she said.

But she is happy to be a guinea pig if it offers a chance to become a parent.

“We’re told all the time woman’s fertility takes a dive after 35. It’s basically putting thousands of my 21-year-old eggs inside a 35-year-old me,” she said.

There are currently 200 samples from young women and children, waiting in freezers until needed.

Prof Ledger said sometimes it won’t work but sometimes it can work for several years.

It offers women more than a chance at fertility, he said. 

“Young women pushed into menopause at 25, sometimes they might get their ovarian function back and have their menstrual cycle for a few years. Imagine how that would feel.”

The FRC is holding Hearts for Her on June 23, a campaign to raise awareness of women’s health with donations to fund further research.

Latest sport

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

Australian rules football

Worsfold to speak about Conor McKenna saga

Essendon coach John Worsfold will on Wednesday speak about the bizarre Conor McKenna saga, which had threatened to derail the Bombers' AFL season.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

rugby league

Eels' forward Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Parramatta's Nathan Brown will serve a two-game suspension after failing to have a grade-two careless high tackle offence downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

news

politics

Other states warn against Victorian travel

Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas amid fears about a spike in new virus cases in the past week.

sport

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.