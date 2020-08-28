Discover Australian Associated Press

Lake Charles in Louisiana was hit by gusts up to 206km/h as Hurricane Laura passed over. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

meteorological disaster

Four dead as Laura slams Louisiana

By Elijah Nouvelage and Ernest Scheyder

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 07:26:19

Hurricane Laura has ripped through Louisiana, destroying buildings in towns across the southwestern corner of the US state and killing four people who were crushed by falling trees as they sheltered in their homes.

Still, the damage Laura has inflicted so far is less than what forecasters predicted.

“This was the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana,” Governor John Bel Edwards said at an afternoon news conference on Thursday. “It’s continuing to cause damage and life threatening conditions.”

A 14-year-old girl in Leesville, Louisiana, was among those who died when a tree fell on her house, a spokeswoman for Edwards said.

Edwards said later at the news conference that another three people died after trees hit their homes. He said the deaths occurred in Vernan, Jackson and Acadia Parishes.

A chemical plant caught fire in Laura’s wake on Thursday morning in Westlake, Louisiana, west of Lake Charles, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky over the wind-torn landscape near Interstate 10.

Residents of Lake Charles heard Laura’s winds howling and the sound of breaking glass as the storm passed through the city of 78,000, with winds of 137km/h and gusts up to 206km/h in the hour after landfall.

National Guard troops cleared debris from roads in Lake Charles on Thursday afternoon. There were downed powerlines in streets around the city and the winds tipped a few trucks onto their sides.

The windows of the city’s 22-floor Capital One Tower were blown out, street signs were toppled and pieces of wooden fence and debris from collapsed buildings lay scattered in the flooded streets, video footage on Twitter and Snapchat showed.

Laura made landfall just before 1am (4pm AEST) as a category four storm packing winds of 241km/h in the small town of Cameron, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It rapidly weakened to a category one storm on Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 120km/h and has since become a tropical storm.

The NHC warned high water levels would persist along the Gulf Coast for several hours as Laura moved north and then northeast.

Besides threatening life, the storm slammed the heart of the US oil industry, forcing oil rigs and refineries to shut down production.

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Pete Gaynor told Fox News the agency would make storm damage assessments on Thursday, adding he expected to see significant damage from wind and building damage.

“I think we’re generally fortunate – less surge than we thought,” Gaynor said.

The NHC on Wednesday predicted storm surge would be “unsurvivable” and could penetrate up to 64km inland. While the worst projections had not materialised, damaging winds and flooding rainfall would continue spreading inland later on Thursday, the NHC said.

Laura could spawn tornadoes on Thursday over Louisiana, Arkansas and western Mississippi.

