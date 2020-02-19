Discover Australian Associated Press

The ATSB and CASA will investigate a mid-air collision between two planes that killed four people. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

Four dead in mid-air Victorian plane crash

By Kaitlyn Offer

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 14:00:21

Four people are dead after two light planes, one of them a training flight, crashed mid-air near a regional Victorian airport.

Emergency services were called to two separate crash scenes near Mangalore Airport about 11.30am on Wednesday.

“It is believed two aircraft have collided mid-air before crashing,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“Two occupants in each aircraft have died at the scenes.”

All four people are yet to be formally identified.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said one of the planes was a Piper Seminole twin engine registered to Moorabbin Aviation Services on a training flight and the second was a privately-owned Beech Travel Air D95A registered to Tyabb.

CASA will investigate, as will the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Mangalore Airport is open to recreational flyers and those learning to fly, and is also used by state and federal government departments.

