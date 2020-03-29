Discover Australian Associated Press

Holland America Line says four passengers have died on the Zaandam cruise ship. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Four die on cruise ship off Panama

By AAP

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 05:48:52

Four passengers have died onboard a cruise ship anchored off the coast of Panama and two people onboard the ship have tested positive for coronavirus, the cruise line says.

Holland America Line said in a post on its Facebook page that more than 130 people onboard the Zaandam had reported flu-like symptoms.

“Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have passed away on Zaandam,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

The ship was receiving medical supplies and medical personnel from another Holland America ship, the Rotterdam, and the company planned to begin transferring healthy passengers to that ship.

“Priority for the first guests to transfer will be given to those on Zaandam with inside staterooms and who are over 70,” the statement said.

There are 1243 guests and 586 crew onboard the Zaandam.

The Zaandam departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7.

The ship was trying to get to Fort Lauderdale in the US after being denied permission to dock at its original destination of Chile a week ago.

The Rotterdam rendezvoused with the Zaandam on Thursday evening.

“It is only authorised to do ship-to-ship manoeuvres. No one aboard is allowed to come ashore,” said Panama’s Maritime Authority Administrator Noriel Arauz.

The Zaandam had planned to pass through the Panama Canal en route to Florida, but after being inspected by Panamanian authorities, the request to use the canal was denied, said canal Administrator Ricauter Vasquez.

The Health Ministry “did not give permission,” Vasquez told reporters on Friday. “The ship is in territorial waters but has to remain isolated.”

