Four more deaths at Sydney nursing home

The Newmarch House nursing home in Sydney has announced another four residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

That takes the total number of deaths at the aged care facility to 11.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to these families for the losses they are experiencing,” Anglicare Sydney said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“This is a tragic time not only for the families who have lost their loved ones but for other residents and families.

“It is also taking a deep toll on our staff who cared for and knew these residents and families so well.”

The nursing home said the four deaths had occurred since 8pm on Monday.

Anglicare was first informed of the outbreak on April 11.

It said on Tuesday that according to the “best advice available” it would still be some weeks before the home was clear of coronavirus.

The operator said the virus was introduced to the Caddens facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

About 50 residents and staff members at Newmarch House have COVID-19.

The latest deaths take the NSW toll to 41 and the national tally to 88.