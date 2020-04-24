Discover Australian Associated Press

Four new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Tasmania where two hospitals have closed. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS

Four new virus cases in northwest Tasmania

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 08:57:57

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tasmania overnight, all in the state’s northwest cluster. 

Two are workers at either the North West Regional Hospital or North West Private Hospital in Burnie, the centre of the region’s outbreak.

One of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed case, while the fourth is under investigation

More than half of the island’s 205 cases are linked to the northwest outbreak which forced authorities to close both hospitals, quarantine staff and enact tough social restrictions in the region. . 

Public Health Director Mark Veitch is urging anyone in the northwest with virus symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat, to contact authorities and arrange testing.

Testing capacity has been ramped up with the assistance of the federal government and specialist buses have been deployed to several towns.

Eight people have died from the virus in Tasmania and 77 have recovered.  

Both closed hospitals in Burnie are undergoing a specialist deep clean, with services to progressively resume over coming weeks.

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NRL season length decided Friday: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL competition will resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined by the end of Friday.

Basketball taskforce to tackle shutdown

A group featuring some of Australia's leading business people, headed by NBL owner Larry Kestelman, has been formed to pilot basketball's coronavirus recovery.

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

Ninth coronavirus death in Tasmania

A 79-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in north Tasmania, taking the state's toll to nine and the national toll to 77.

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.