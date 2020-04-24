Four new virus cases in northwest Tasmania

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tasmania overnight, all in the state’s northwest cluster.

Two are workers at either the North West Regional Hospital or North West Private Hospital in Burnie, the centre of the region’s outbreak.

One of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed case, while the fourth is under investigation

More than half of the island’s 205 cases are linked to the northwest outbreak which forced authorities to close both hospitals, quarantine staff and enact tough social restrictions in the region. .

Public Health Director Mark Veitch is urging anyone in the northwest with virus symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat, to contact authorities and arrange testing.

Testing capacity has been ramped up with the assistance of the federal government and specialist buses have been deployed to several towns.

Eight people have died from the virus in Tasmania and 77 have recovered.

Both closed hospitals in Burnie are undergoing a specialist deep clean, with services to progressively resume over coming weeks.