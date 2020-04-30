Report into Tas outbreak to be released

Tasmania is poised to release a report on a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the northwest as staff start to return to work at two hospitals in the region.

Two-thirds of the island’s 219 cases are linked to the virus cluster that forced the closure of Burnie’s hospitals this month after dozens of workers and patients tested positive.

Ten of the state’s 11 virus deaths have been in the northwest.

“One thing I have stressed is that we will be accountable, we will be responsible and importantly, we will be transparent,” Premier Peter Gutwein said.

The report will be made public on Thursday morning.

One new case, a female healthcare worker from the region, was confirmed on Wednesday night.

More than 4000 healthcare staff, patients and their families were forced into quarantine to mitigate the outbreak, which also prompted tough social restrictions in the region.

Mr Gutwein has pledged an independent review of the cluster at a later date.

Services at Burnie’s North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital are gradually coming back online as a deep clean of the facilities progresses.

Defence personnel and an AusMAT team, usually reserved for natural disasters, have handed back emergency department operations to state workers.

All staff are being tested and screened before being allowed to return.

Meanwhile Australia’s chief medical officer has apologised to health workers in the northwest after speculating some of them went to an illegal dinner party that contributed to the outbreak.

Professor Brendan Murphy made the claim while giving evidence to a New Zealand parliamentary committee earlier this month.

He quickly walked back the comments after Mr Gutwein pointed out contract tracing had found no evidence of a such a gathering, while a police probe finalised this week also ruled out the possibility.

The state has announced a boost in funding to help those who are sleeping rough amid the pandemic, with $4.3 million going towards homelessness services and additional mental health support.

“We want to ensure those people that are in difficult and challenging circumstances, at the time of their greatest need, can receive the support that they require,” Mr Gutwein said.

State parliament will sit on Thursday to pass COVID-19-related legislation, with the government to outline a plan to recovery.