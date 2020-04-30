Report into Tas outbreak to be released

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Peter Gutwein has pledged an independent review of a COVID-19 cluster in northwest Tasmania. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Report into Tas outbreak to be released

By Ethan James

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 21:26:08

Tasmania is poised to release a report on a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the northwest as staff start to return to work at two hospitals in the region.

Two-thirds of the island’s 219 cases are linked to the virus cluster that forced the closure of Burnie’s hospitals this month after dozens of workers and patients tested positive. 

Ten of the state’s 11 virus deaths have been in the northwest.

“One thing I have stressed is that we will be accountable, we will be responsible and importantly, we will be transparent,” Premier Peter Gutwein said. 

The report will be made public on Thursday morning. 

One new case, a female healthcare worker from the region, was confirmed on Wednesday night. 

More than 4000 healthcare staff, patients and their families were forced into quarantine to mitigate the outbreak, which also prompted tough social restrictions in the region.

Mr Gutwein has pledged an independent review of the cluster at a later date. 

Services at Burnie’s North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital are gradually coming back online as a deep clean of the facilities progresses. 

Defence personnel and an AusMAT team, usually reserved for natural disasters, have handed back emergency department operations to state workers. 

All staff are being tested and screened before being allowed to return.

Meanwhile Australia’s chief medical officer has apologised to health workers in the northwest after speculating some of them went to an illegal dinner party that contributed to the outbreak. 

Professor Brendan Murphy made the claim while giving evidence to a New Zealand parliamentary committee earlier this month.

He quickly walked back the comments after Mr Gutwein pointed out contract tracing had found no evidence of a such a gathering, while a police probe finalised this week also ruled out the possibility. 

The state has announced a boost in funding to help those who are sleeping rough amid the pandemic, with $4.3 million going towards homelessness services and additional mental health support. 

“We want to ensure those people that are in difficult and challenging circumstances, at the time of their greatest need, can receive the support that they require,” Mr Gutwein said.

State parliament will sit on Thursday to pass COVID-19-related legislation, with the government to outline a plan to recovery. 

Latest sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

Australian rules football

'Suck it up' on AFL hubs, says Lions coach

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is urging players to approach the AFL's proposed hub plan with appropriate perspective.

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

news

crime, law and justice

Dedicated mum and officer farewelled

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, who was killed alongside three colleagues in a crash on a Melbourne freeway, has been farewelled at a private funeral.

sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

world

epidemic and plague

Hopes for virus drug as economies stumble

A major advance in COVID-19 treatment has boosted hopes in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as ravaged economies look to when they can reopen.