Four new virus cases have been recorded in NW Tasmania where two hospitals have closed. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas outbreak ‘likely’ from Ruby Princess

By Ethan James

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 20:27:47

Australia’s chief medical officer says a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Tasmania likely originated from a Ruby Princess passenger and is a lesson of how easily the virus can spread. 

The region has been told to brace for an extension of tough restrictions as authorities try to contain the outbreak which accounts for more than half of the island’s 205 cases. 

There were no new virus cases recorded on Thursday, the first time since March 31.

Professor Brendan Murphy earlier told a senate committee into the nation’s pandemic response northwest Tasmania is a “very good example” of how infectious the virus is. 

“Tasmania Health have been investigating. I haven’t seen the final report, but it seems likely healthcare workers picked up the virus, probably, from a Ruby Princess passenger who was being cared for,” he said.

The first three of the state’s eight virus deaths were passengers aboard the ill-fated cruise ship which originally docked in Sydney. 

Two of them were patients at the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie which has since been closed alongside its private counterpart, forcing 1200 staff into quarantine. 

State Public Health Director Mark Veitch has previously said the Ruby Princess link is being probed as part of an ongoing investigation. 

The outbreak, which has infected more than 70 healthcare workers, prompted tough retail restrictions in the northwest which are due to be lifted Sunday night. 

“I do want to ready the northwest for the circumstance that this may not occur for another week,” Premier Peter Gutwein said, adding a decision will be announced on Friday. 

Mr Gutwein implored parents to start planning for the event that northwest schools do not reopen for term two. 

Public schools are planned to reopen on April 28 statewide but only for children of essential workers and those who can’t be taught at home. 

“The measures taken in the northwest are the toughest in the country,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“I want to thank the people of the northwest for how they have responded.”

Anyone in the region with virus symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat, is being urged to contact authorities and arrange testing.

There are plans to widen testing guidelines for people in the north and south, where virus case numbers have remained low. 

A total of 91 people have recovered from the virus. 

Both closed hospitals in Burnie are undergoing a specialist deep clean, with services to progressively resume over coming weeks.

