Virus sparks NSW rush on grocery staples

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shoppers at Woolworths will be limited to four packs of toilet paper per transaction. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus sparks NSW rush on grocery staples

By Ashlea Witoslawski

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 17:49:20

The public is being urged to remain calm and stop stockpiling toilet paper as Australia’s coronavirus cases continue to climb above 40.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says while the escalation in cases is concerning people should not panic.

“All of us should take the advice of the health experts, no doubt about it,” the Liberal leader said on Wednesday.

“But we should also go about our business and not panic – and that’s the strongest message we can send.

“It’s really important for us to take a precautionary approach. We’ve put in place everything we can to contain the spread.”

Ms Berejiklian said there was no issue with toilet paper supply in NSW and the public should refrain from bulk buying at supermarkets.

“People should just go about their daily business in terms of the products they purchase and I don’t see a need to do that (bulk buy) at this stage,” she said. 

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard called the public reaction to the virus “quite ridiculous”, reminding people it is only a 14-day quarantine period.

“There’s always enough products here. We have amazing supply chains. Woolies, ALDI, Coles – they’re all getting stuff to us,” Mr Hazzard told reporters on Wednesday.

“It (quarantine) ain’t going to change. So if you have 14 days off it’s not like you’re going to be there for six months. It’s 14 days. It’s just a bit silly.”

Retail giant Woolworths will limit customers to four packs of toilet paper per transaction after supermarket shelves were stripped in recent days.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Australians to stay calm despite the spread of COVID-19 and on Tuesday consulted with Woolworths and Coles about the virus’ impact on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

Woolworths said in a statement the four-pack loo roll limit – both in-store and online – would shore up stock levels in the face of “higher than usual demand”.

“Woolworths has today moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to these products,” the company said.

Coles said it was talking to suppliers, government stakeholders and transport partners to determine how best to improve availability on popular products such as long-life pantry staples and healthcare items.

“We have increased deliveries from our distribution centres and our teams are working hard to fill the shelves as quickly as possible,” a Coles spokeswoman told AAP in a statement.

“While there may be some temporary stock shortages, the vast majority of products in our stores and via Coles online remain available for customers.”

Costco managing director Patrick Noone says there has been an influx of customers across all warehouses this week, with transaction limits placed on toilet paper, milk, eggs, rice and soap products. 

“We are reviewing and changing this regularly as needed,” Mr Noone said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures Kleenex toilet paper, is opening up its manufacturing lines in South Australia to deal with shortages.

“Australia, don’t panic! We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked … As you can see we won’t be running out anytime soon,” the company said on Facebook alongside a photograph of toilet paper in its warehouse.

An Aldi spokeswoman said the company is monitoring the situation but no restrictions are currently in place.

Latest sport

motor racing

Coronavirus could affect Australian F1 GP

Italian Formula One teams will be subject to "enhanced screening" ahead of their arrival in Melbourne for next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Australian rules football

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is in the frame to play in their AFL season opener after returning from Ireland in good shape.

soccer

Patience key to Matildas' Olympic hopes

Matildas coach Ante Milicic believes patience will be the key in his team's Olympic qualifier against Vietnam, with a spot in Tokyo on the line.

tennis

Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson and John Millman will play singles for Australia on Friday in their Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

Australian rules football

McGovern back to boost Blues' attack

Mitch McGovern has been given the green light to return in Carlton's final preseason match, against Brisbane at Ikon Park on Sunday.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Children from a Sydney childcare centre will be assessed for the coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including a woman who died.

sport

motor racing

Coronavirus could affect Australian F1 GP

Italian Formula One teams will be subject to "enhanced screening" ahead of their arrival in Melbourne for next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

world

election

Biden consolidates Super Tuesday comeback

The search for a Democrat to challenge Donald Trump has narrowed to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after the latter's Super Tuesday comeback.