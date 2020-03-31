Discover Australian Associated Press

New restrictions ban outdoor gatherings of more than two people with police ready to hand out fines. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Four Victorian babies diagnosed with virus

By Benita Kolovos, Carly Waters and Caroline Schelle

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 17:48:33

Four babies are among the latest cases of coronavirus in Victoria. 

Three of the 96 new cases recorded in the state on Tuesday are babies under 12 months and the fourth is a year old. 

“I should stress it’s not believed that this is a cluster, so it doesn’t appear that this is one childcare centre, one group of children all known to each other,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

“But there is a thorough investigation under way in relation to how these children acquired COVID-19.” 

All the children are in isolation at home, recovering with their families, she added. 

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton emphasised the risk to children was extremely low and deaths are virtually unheard of.  

“That should be a reassurance to any parent of young children,” he said.

It comes as two people who worked at the Kmart in Chadstone shopping centre on Saturday tested positive to the virus, taking the state’s total to 917.

“We immediately closed the store as a safety precaution and commenced a thorough (sanitising) of the store. We are working closely with the department of health and have been advised that there is minimal risk to any customers,” a spokeswoman said.

Healthcare workers including GPs are also among those diagnosed with the virus. 

One is a GP who visited a Carlton aged care home to treat two residents last week. 

“People who have been in contact with the General Practitioner at Rathdowne Place have an extremely low risk of transmission,” an Australian Unity spokesman told AAP.

Another employee has gone into self-isolation. 

Six healthcare workers at Eastern Health were also confirmed as having the virus on Tuesday. 

A licensed venue in Fitzroy was hit with a $9913 fine after police found six staff serving two customers drinks at the weekend.

Several media outlets have reported the business fined as China Bar, a restaurant in Brunswick Street.

A employer of the restaurant told Nine News that it was really unlucky as staff didn’t see the patrons sitting down, claiming they “were drunk already”.

It is the first on-the-spot fine issued for breaching social-distancing measures. 

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said the venue was “open for business totally” despite a ban on in-person dining at restaurants and bars.

“Unless you’re living under a rock, or unless you’re an idiot, it’s quite clear the restrictions are there, the restrictions are to be abided by,” he said on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, officers have conducted 1225 spot checks on homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state.

Individuals can be fined $1652 if they leave home for any reason that is not essential. 

The new social-distancing rules also restrict public gatherings to two people from Tuesday. 

People may only go out of their homes to buy essentials, exercise, seek medical attention or go to work or study if they can’t do it from home.

Victorians have also been barred from buying guns or ammunition until the end of the pandemic following a spike in sales.

Mr Patton said it was concerning that applications for firearms had doubled. 

The gun sales ban only impacts sport and recreational use and not primary suppliers or people who use guns for work, such as farmers and prison guards.

Similar measures have been introduced in WA and Queensland.

Of the state’s total 917 cases, 32 are suspected to be community transmissions. 

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, including four patients in intensive care, and 291 cases have recovered. 

The Victorian death toll remains at four.

