Fowler not setting limits on Roar in A-L

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Western United missed the chance to go sixth on the A-League ladder after losing 1-0 to Brisbane. Image by (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis)

soccer

Fowler not setting limits on Roar in A-L

By Anna Harrington

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 19:59:04

With Brisbane tightening their grasp on an A-League finals place, coach Robbie Fowler isn’t setting any limits on his improving side.

Brisbane created a four-point buffer in sixth place with the gritty 1-0 win over Western United at Ballarat’s Mars Stadium on Sunday, and are now just two points off fourth place and only five behind second-placed Melbourne City.

Fowler said his team deserved their recent results after a difficult start.

“Performances-wise we were OK without getting the results up obviously that we wanted and we required,” he said.

“The ladder, it is what it is – there’s plenty of points and there’s plenty of games to go, we know we’ve just got to keep going, keep plugging along, and we’re not guaranteed anything. 

“I think what we will guarantee is we’ll put in performances like that where we’ll work our socks off every single week.”

Fowler noted his team’s close proximity to Adelaide and Wellington, but stopped short of saying his side would challenge for the top two.

“Of course we’ll set our lads targets and we want them to go out there and perform,” he said.

“I’m not going to sit here and say ‘yes, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that’.”

Mirza Muratovic scored his second goal in as many games to secure Brisbane three points.

Brad Inman dispossessed Tomoki Imai then put the ball on a platter for the 20-year-old to power home the winner in the 61st minute.

United’s Mark Rudan said his side could yet secure a finals berth.

“I think anybody can still make the top six,” he said.

“The bottom teams, the way they’re playing they’re probably not getting results but ultimately anybody can get a run of games in this competition – we’ve seen that.

“Brisbane came from nowhere to get a run of games in and now they find themselves in the top six.”

Despite having the bye, Sydney FC’s hold on the premiers’ plate was strengthened when Wellington defeated second-placed Melbourne City 1-0 at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

English forward David Ball struck in the 58th minute to draw the Phoenix within three points of second-placed City.

The loss leaves City barely holding onto second spot. They remain one point ahead of Perth and 10 points behind Sydney, but have played three games more than the frontrunners.

Newcastle earned a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Western Sydney on Saturday night.

Wanderers skipper Mitch Duke buried a fifth-minute penalty, before Matt Millar responded in the 74th minute to lift the Jets off the bottom of the table.

On Friday night, Adelaide United took a step towards cementing their top six berth with a 2-0 win over Central Coast.

The Reds scored twice in three minutes – George Blackwood hit a superb long-range strike in the 82nd minute. 

Then, 15-year-old Mohamed Toure became the A-League’s youngest ever goalscorer when he turned home Riley McGree’s cutback two minutes later.

Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and the Glory had the bye.

Latest sport

golf

Inbee Park wins Women's Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park has won the Women's Australian Open by three strokes at Royal Adelaide for her 20th LPGA title.

soccer

Fowler not setting limits on Roar in A-L

After Brisbane took a significant step towards an A-League finals berth with a 1-0 win over Western United, Robbie Fowler isn't setting limits on his side.

soccer

Roar grind out A-L win over Western Utd

Brisbane Roar have opened up a four-point buffer in sixth place in the A-League after beating Western United 1-0 in Ballarat.

basketball

Sydney and Perth hold NBL playoff aces

Assuming their not derailed by injury concerns, Sydney and Perth remain favourites to win their semi-final series and meet in the NBL grand final series.

rugby union

Aust Super Rugby teams' 0-6 tale of woe

James O'Connor shone, but frustrating losses to the Brumbies and Reds has left Australian Super Rugby sides 0-6 against foreign outfits this season.

news

weather

Emergency order over Qld dam revoked

Police have revoked an emergency declaration issued after a hole was spotted in a Queensland dam, with some nearby residents allowed to return home.

sport

golf

Inbee Park wins Women's Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park has won the Women's Australian Open by three strokes at Royal Adelaide for her 20th LPGA title.

world

virus diseases

China says coronavirus curbs start to work

A Chinese health official says intense efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus are beginning to work after the number of new cases fell.