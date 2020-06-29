Fowler’s A-League reign at Roar over

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A-League club Brisbane Roar and coach Robbie Fowler have parted ways. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Fowler’s A-League reign at Roar over

By Ed Jackson

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 12:19:18

Robbie Fowler’s time as Brisbane Roar coach is over, with the Liverpool legend and the A-League club severing ties.

Fowler’s future has been in doubt since he returned home to England after the competition was halted in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

When the Roar returned to training last week, Fowler and assistant Tony Grant were still in the United Kingdom with no plans on when they were to return to Australia.

In an interview with English television show Soccer AM recently, Fowler said he felt he was “not a priority” for the club and no flight arrangements had been made for either he or Grant.

The ex-England striker took over at the Roar as John Aloisi’s successor.

Taking over in the middle of last year, Fowler overhauled the Roar’s squad and after a slow start lifted them to fourth on the ladder before the league’s suspension.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler led the Roar to 10 wins, five draws and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.

Fowler has been linked to the vacancy at English second-tier club Birmingham City in recent weeks.

Right-hand man Grant, who played professionally for several English clubs including Everton and Burnley, also won’t be returning to the club.

Former Wales under-21 player Darren Davies, who coached the club between Aloisi and Fowler’s reigns, will step in to coach the team for the remainder of the season alongside ex-Roar midfielder Warren Moon.

The Roar have four regular season fixtures remaining in the 2019-20 campaign, which is due to resume on July 16.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL fixture chaos from Vic virus spike

The AFL has made changes to its round five schedule and more alterations loom amid fresh Queensland government coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Storm could spend months in Queensland

Melbourne could spend months on the Sunshine Coast with their NRL players not given a date to return home due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

soccer

Fowler's A-League reign at Roar over

Brisbane Roar and coach Robbie Fowler have parted ways, with the Liverpool legend not returning to the A-League club.

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

news

politics

Moselmane: I'm not suspect in AFP probe

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has fronted the media and denied wrongdoing after his home was raided by federal police and intelligence officials last week.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL fixture chaos from Vic virus spike

The AFL has made changes to its round five schedule and more alterations loom amid fresh Queensland government coronavirus protocols.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.