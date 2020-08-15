Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
British holidaymakers returning from France by ferry, train or plane face 14 days of quarantine. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

France added to UK quarantine list

By AAP

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 17:30:04

Hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers in France face having to go into self-isolation for 14 days when they return home after their government reimposed quarantine restrictions following a pick-up in French coronavirus infections.

In an announcement late on Thursday, the UK government said France is being removed from the list of nations exempted from quarantine requirements because of rising coronavirus infections, which have surged by 66 per cent in the past week.

The Netherlands, Malta, Monaco and the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Turks & Caicos are also being added to the quarantine list.

The requirement to spend 14 days in self-isolation will apply to anyone returning to the UK after 4am local time on Saturday, a timeframe that may prompt many to try to return before then.

That could be particularly the case for anyone currently in France, which is the second-most popular holiday destination for British tourists.

Getlink, which operates train services in the Channel Tunnel, warned travellers that they may not be able to get back in time as services are heavily booked.

John Keefe, Getlink’s director of public affairs, told the BBC that trains were “already pretty much fully booked” on Friday.

He said there was “some possibility of adding additional trains in the off-peak periods” but insisted that would-be travellers have to check online before heading to the terminal.

While the number of new infections in Britain is also rising, they are not thought to be increasing at the same pace as in the countries added to the quarantine list.

The latest 14-day cumulative figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show 32.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in France, compared with 18.5 in the U.K.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that everyone “understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in.”

The decision is a big blow to France’s tourism industry. Clement Beaune, France’s secretary of state for European affairs, said in a tweet that the UK decision would lead to “reciprocal measures.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

A group of people have been ejected from Friday's NRL match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

rugby league

Dragons send McGregor out an NRL winner

Paul McGregor's six-year stint as St George Illawarra's NRL coach has ended with a shock 14-12 win over Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Panthers make club history with NRL win

Penrith have defeated the Warriors 18-12 in Gosford to set a club record nine straight NRL wins to return to the top of the ladder.

news

health

Ruby Princess scrutiny could go higher

Evidence from biosecurity officers would be part of a proposed federal-level investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship and its spread of COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

world

virus diseases

Global virus flare-ups lead to mask orders

New restrictions have been imposed in several European countries as governments attempt to get a grip on rising rates of coronavirus infections.