French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Jean Castex back the wearing of masks. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

France eyes masks for indoor public spaces

By AAP

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 22:20:19

President Emmanuel Macron says his government wants to make face masks obligatory in all indoor public spaces in France “in the coming weeks.”

In a television interview, Macron says there are signs that the coronavirus “is becoming a bit more active again” in France but that the country is prepared for any level of resurgence.

France has enough stocks and guaranteed supplies of masks and medicines and testing capacity, Macron said on Tuesday in a television interview to mark Bastille Day.

Every effort will be made to avoid a second national lockdown and instead, “if a second wave comes, to isolate it as locally as possible,” Macron says.

