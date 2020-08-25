France reports 4897 new COVID-19 cases

France reported 4897 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the highest daily level since the end of a two-month lockdown in May.

Health Minister Olivier Veran warned earlier the situation was risky and said infections were essentially happening among 20 to 40 year-olds at parties.

Cases among older people were starting to rise too, Veran said, but he ruled out another total lockdown in France.

Sunday’s health ministry figures showed the number of people in hospital edged down by two to 4709 from the previous day, however.

Three more people were registered in intensive care, taking that total to 383.

Total coronavirus deaths rose by one in the past 24 hours to 30,513.

The country has recorded a total of 242,899 infections.