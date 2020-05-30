France to open restaurants and beaches

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says many freedoms will be restored on June 2. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

France to open restaurants and beaches

By Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 05:28:35

France will allow restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says as he announced the next phase in easing the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

The government is also lifting a country-wide 100 km travel restriction and will reopen beaches and parks from next week.

Philippe said he was in favour of removing border restrictions within Europe’s Schengen area without quarantine rules from June 15.

“Freedom will become the rule, bans the exception,” Philippe said in a televised address.

The spread of the virus is slowing quicker than hoped for and Paris is no longer deemed a “red zone” coronavirus hot-spot, the prime minister said. But danger still lurked and there was no room for complacency, he said.

The greater Paris region is now an “orange” zone, meaning it not as virus-free as almost all other regions designated “green”, and the easing of restrictions will be more cautious, Philippe said.

More than 28,500 people have died of COVID-19 in France. On Wednesday the death toll rose by less than 100 for the seventh day running.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France jumped by 3325 to 149,071 on Thursday although the increase was not due to a rise in daily infections but was a result of the inclusion of data from a new tracking system, the health ministry said in a statement.

Across the country, restaurants, cafes and bars will have to ensure a minimum one-metre gap between tables and all staff must wear face masks.

In “orange” zones like the greater Paris region they will only be permitted to open outdoor seating areas.

A ban on gatherings in public places of more than 10 people remains in place for now, and major sporting events will also be suspended until at least June 21, Philippe added.

Cinemas will be allowed to open from June 22 unless the spread of the virus quickens once again.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.