Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Home caregivers will receive a pandmemic bonus payment, French President Emmanuel Macron says. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

France to pay home caregivers virus bonus

By AAP

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 02:54:28

French President Emmanuel Macron says home caregivers who helped the elderly and people with disabilities during the pandemic will receive a bonus of up to 1000 euros ($A1647) by the end of the year.

During a visit to the French southern city of Toulon on Tuesday, Macron paid tribute to about 320,000 caregivers who provided essential at-home services to 1.1 million people in the country.

He said the bonus will be financed by a 160-million-euro package from the state and local authorities.

The French government had previously announced a bonus of up to 1500 euros for healthcare staff in hospitals and nursing homes working in areas most impacted by the virus.

France, which has confirmed 30,294 virus-related deaths since the pandemic, brought the virus nearly under control with a strict two-month country-wide lockdown.

Yet the country is now recording an increase in virus infections, notably as young people gather at cafes or dance parties and families get together for summer holidays.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

Australian rules football

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night's AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

soccer

Roar draw seals Phoenix's A-L finals spot

Wellington Phoenix have secured their place in the A-League finals with a game to spare after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

news

politics

Australian killed in massive Beirut blast

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed an Australian was killed in a deadly blast that sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut toll rises to 135, port arrests

Lebanon's government has ordered the detention of port officials in Beirut, after a massive explosion in a stockpile of dangerous chemicals.