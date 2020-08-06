France to pay home caregivers virus bonus

French President Emmanuel Macron says home caregivers who helped the elderly and people with disabilities during the pandemic will receive a bonus of up to 1000 euros ($A1647) by the end of the year.

During a visit to the French southern city of Toulon on Tuesday, Macron paid tribute to about 320,000 caregivers who provided essential at-home services to 1.1 million people in the country.

He said the bonus will be financed by a 160-million-euro package from the state and local authorities.

The French government had previously announced a bonus of up to 1500 euros for healthcare staff in hospitals and nursing homes working in areas most impacted by the virus.

France, which has confirmed 30,294 virus-related deaths since the pandemic, brought the virus nearly under control with a strict two-month country-wide lockdown.

Yet the country is now recording an increase in virus infections, notably as young people gather at cafes or dance parties and families get together for summer holidays.