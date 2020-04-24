Discover Australian Associated Press

Mounted French Police have patrolled Paris as the confinement to counter COVID-19 continued. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

France’ virus death toll close to Spain’s

By AAP

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 06:40:38

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France increased by 544 to 21,340 on Wednesday, the fourth-highest casualty tally in the world, but trailing just a few hundred behind Spain, which has a death toll of 21,717.

The toll increased at a rate of 2.6 per cent on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday, and remained well below the four to five per cent rates seen a week ago.

In Spain, the increase in the number of deaths has been close to two per centfor four days.

“The virus keeps circulating at high speed. We must remain careful and strictly respect social distancing rules,” Health Ministry director Jerome Salomon said at a daily briefing.

The number of people in French hospitals with COVID-19 fell by 365 or 1.2 per cent to 29,741, the eighth consecutive fall and more than 2,300 patients less than the high of 32,113 set on April 13, health ministry data showed.

The number of patients in intensive care units – the most important metric of a health system’s ability to deal with the epidemic – fell by 215 or four per cent to 5,218, the 14th consecutive decline. There are now nearly 2,000 people less in ICUs from the high of 7,148 set on April 8.

The ministry reported 1,827 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 119,151, an increase of 1.6 per cent, slightly slower than the 2.3 per cent seen on Tuesday and 1.8 per cent on Monday.

It also reported a total of 62,222 cases in nursing homes, of which 25,513 were confirmed and 36,709 were possible cases.

In total, France has 155,860 confirmed or possible cases of coronavirus infection, compared to the more than 208,389 reported in Spain.

The latest update followed reports of youths clashing with police overnight in suburbs around Paris overnight.

Le Point website and Agence France Presse reported the latest outbreak of trouble as strict lockdown rules to tackle the coronavirus heighten social tensions.

Clashes took place in areas such as Villeneuve-La-Garenne, Nanterre and Clichy.

