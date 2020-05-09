Discover Australian Associated Press

The number of people in French ICUs has dropped below 3000 for the first time since March 25. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

France virus death toll just below 26,000

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 04:18:44

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France has risen by 178 or 0.7 per cent to 25,987, the lowest rate of increase in four days.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said earlier on Thursday that France would start lifting its almost two-months old lockdown from Monday.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the number of people in intensive care units fell by 186 or 5.9 per cent to 2961, a total below the 3000 threshold for the first time since March 25.

The number of people in ICU – a key measure of a health system’s ability to deal with the epidemic – is now well below half the peak of 7148 seen on April 8.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 23,208 from 23,983, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall and down almost 30 per cent from an April 14 peak of 32,292.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

rugby union

Rugby set to resume training in 10 days

Australia's Super Rugby clubs are eyeing a May 18 training restart with a seven-week build-up to a five-team domestic competition with no trans-Tasman finals.

rugby league

Three Titans stood down over health policy

Three Gold Coast players, including Bryce Cartwright, have been stood down by the NRL for refusing to take the flu shot.

rugby league

Titans' Cartwright signs NRL waiver form

Gold Coast Justin Holbrook has declared his NRL squad has either taken the flu shot or signed the league's revised waiver form.

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

news

health

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

sport

Australian rules football

world

economic indicator

US job losses hit 20.5 million in April

COVID-19 has dealt a blow to the US economy, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April, taking the unemployment rate to 14.7 per cent..