France virus deaths up again, near 24,000

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 367 to 23,660 while the number of confirmed cases was up 1520 at 129,859, the health ministry says.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament the country would not end its lockdown unless the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3000 per day.

The death tally has increased 1.6 per cent on Tuesday compared to Monday, with the rate slightly slowing over 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital with the COVID-19 infection fell further to 27,484 from 28,055 on Monday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4,387 from 4,608 on Monday.

Both have been on a downward trend for at least two weeks.